First Student’s Kenning Discusses School Bus Electrification, Technology Innovation

ANAHEIM, Calif. – ACT Expo, the largest advanced clean transportation convention in the world, featured how school bus contractor First Student plans to electrify 30,000 school buses by 2035 as well as enhance its technology solutions to provide even safer and more efficient rides to students across North America.

During a Tuesday general session panel with transportation executives, President and CEO John Kenning highlighted the company’s innovative electrification approach, which includes developing a proprietary charging infrastructure called First Charge that can be installed in 30 days or less.

The company has secured over $500 million in federal grants to support electrification efforts. To date, the company said its electric school buses have traveled over 4 million miles.

As previously reported by School Transportation News, First Charge is a trenchless solution designed by Chief Engineer Alex Cook and his team to allow electric school buses to go online while awaiting the construction of permanent infrastructure.

Kenning also highlighted that First Student is exploring V2G technologies, partnering with utilities like Con Edison in Brooklyn, New York, to create microgrids that can use school buses as energy storage during off-hours.

Beyond electric vehicles, First Student is leveraging advanced technologies through its “Halo” system, which integrates multiple safety technologies. The system includes parent tracking for student bus boarding and drop-off, driver monitoring for speeding and idling, collision prevention technologies that have reduced preventable collisions by 17 percent, and AI-powered routing optimization to improve efficiency.

Kenning emphasized that First Student’s ultimate goal remains ensuring student safety while driving sustainability in school transportation. A case in point, he noted that customer Syracuse City Schools in New York is adding stop-arm camera cameras across its fleet, including about 200 school buses operated by First Student.

The panel discussion also considered the role of autonomous technology in commercial transportation. Moderator Erik Neandross, president of ACT Expo producer CRT Clean Transportation Solutions, commented that school buses are not best suited for complete autonomy because student passengers will continue to need monitoring.

“I was just at a conference, which is called the Council of Great City Schools with the top 110 school districts, and [autonomous school bus] was a topic. It was almost unanimous we’re not ready for that yet,” Kenning added.

