Wednesday, January 7, 2026
New Hampshire School Bus Transporting Athletes Catches Fire

By Merari Acevedo
Firefighters school bus catches fire
Stock photo.

A school bus carrying Concord High School athletes caught fire Saturday, prompting a multi-agency emergency response, reported My Keene News.

The Keene Police Department and Keene Fire Department responded Jan. 3 to reports of a bus fire. Police officials confirmed all students and coaches safely evacuated the bus before emergency crews arrived.

Firefighters reportedly found the engine compartment of the bus fully engulfed in flames upon arrival. Crews brought the fire under control, and no injuries were reported.

The bus was transporting an out-of-town Concord High School athletic team from a sporting event in Keene. A second bus carrying another group of Concord athletes from the same event transported the displaced students and coaches back to Concord.

Police said via the articleConcord High School administrators implemented a communication plan to notify parents about incidents such as when a school bus catches fire. The bus, owned by Concord School District, was later towed from the scene.

Keene police were reportedly assisted by the Keene Fire Department, New Hampshire State Police and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Special Reports

Whitepapers

