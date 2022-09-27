Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Massachusetts Drivers Hospitalized After School Bus Crash

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

Two drivers were taken to local Massachusetts hospitals on Monday after being involved in a crash between a school bus and a dump truck in Marstons Mills, reported WCVB News.

According to the local fire department, the article stated that the crash left the school bus with heavy damage. Officials said no students were on the bus during the crash.

The bus driver was reportedly rescued and taken to South Shore Hospital with unknown injuries, while the dump truck driver was able to get out on their own and taken to Cape Cod Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

