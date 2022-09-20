South Carolina Crash Sends Seven to Hospital

A school bus crashed into a store on Tuesday in North Charleston, South Carolina, hitting one student outside and sending seven people to the hospital, reported AP News.

Authorities say the front of the school bus was inside the brick building to its windshield. The driver, four students on board and two other students were reportedly sent to the hospital.

Police spokesperson Harv Jacobs said all injuries appeared to be minor, the article reported.

The bus was transporting eight elementary school students to North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary School, when it veered out of control while making a turn and driving into Neighbor Store at approximately 7:45 a.m.

Jacobs said a student who was waiting for the bus was hit and another student was struck by a tree branch. Police continue to investigate the crash.

Related: Three Ohio School Buses Crash, 15 Students Transported to Hospital

Related: South Carolina Operators Warn School Districts About Bus Brokers After Complaints

Related: Watch: School Bus Drivers Reminded About Railroad Safety

Related: Missouri School Bus Driver Killed in Crash