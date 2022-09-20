New Jersey School Bus Crash Leaves Six Injured

A school bus crash on Monday in Ridgewood, New Jersey, left six people injured, reported NJ.com.

According to the police via the article the school bus was traveling on South Van Dien Avenue, near East Ridgewood Avenue when it reportedly went through a red light and was struck by multiple vehicles.

The school bus was transporting two adult passengers and one 11-year-old child. All four of them, including the bus driver, were taken to the hospital. Furthermore, the Land Rover driver and his 15-year-old daughter were reportedly sent to the hospital as well.

Police say the Mazda driver refused medical care at the scene.

Police officials added that all the injuries were not considered life-threatening. The crash remains under investigation.

