Tuesday, September 27, 2022
TSD Keynote Addresses Avoidance of Legal Hotspots

By Ruth Newton
Legal expert Betsey Helfrich speaking to attendees at the 2021 TSD Conference.
Legal expert Betsey Helfrich speaking to attendees at the 2021 TSD Conference.

Vickie L. Coe will lead interactive discussions on leading legal issues that affect the transportation of students with special needs during her keynote session at the Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs (TSD) Conference. She will dive deeper into federal laws pertaining to transporting students with special needs, including the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), Section 504 and Free Appropriate Public Education (FAPE).

Vickie L. Coe

Coe will provide attendees with strategies for involving student transportation in administrative efforts to provide appropriate transportation for students with special needs, including addressing issues such as ride times and school bus discipline. She will share how attendees can show the benefits of including transportation in legal discussions and answer the question, “How does transportation fit into the larger picture of the district operations?”

Attendees will be able to engage in interactive “What Would You Do?” exercises using facts of cases in legal scenarios and case law. Coe will also be speaking on how to handle current challenges, such as the school bus driver shortage, and how they specifically affect students with special needs.

Coe represents school districts in education law, focusing on special education and school disability law-related cases. She also works closely with school district staff on how to avoid compliance issues and how to reach resolutions when complaints are filed.

Her keynote session, “Transporting Students with Disabilities: Steering Clear of Legal Hotspots” is scheduled to be held at the 2022 TSD Conference in Frisco, Texas on Nov. 10, at 8 a.m.

Save $100 on full conference registration with the Early Bird Discount (valid through Sept. 30). Visit tsdconference.com to register.

