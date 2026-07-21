New York Man Indicted After Allegedly Pointing Gun at School Bus

A 20-year-old New York man has been indicted on felony charges after allegedly pointing a handgun at a school bus carrying three children with special needs during a road rage incident earlier this year, reported Mid-Hudson News.

According to the news report, a Westchester County grand jury indicted Michael Alarcon of Mahopac on charges of criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.

The incident reportedly occurred Feb. 4 on the Taconic State Parkway in the town of Mount Pleasant. Authorities allege Alarcon pointed what appeared to be a pistol at the school bus driver while the driver was transporting the three children.

New York State Police located Alarcon later that day and took him into custody. During the investigation, authorities reportedly recovered a .22-caliber handgun equipped with a green laser and a weapon-mounted light.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident. “The defendant’s actions were egregious,” Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace said via the article “The fact that the victims were special needs children only amplifies the recklessness. Thankfully, he was quickly apprehended, and no one was injured.”

According to the report, the most serious charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in state prison if Alarcon is convicted. He was 19 when he was arrested following the alleged incident and is now 20. The indictment follows Alarcon’s initial arrest and arraignment in Febuary. He remains free on bail while the case proceeds and is scheduled to return to court Oct. 14.

Written with the assistance of AI.

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