Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Wire Reports

Pennsylvania School Bus Leaves Roadway, Hits House

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A school bus transporting students went off the road and subsequently hit a house in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, reported WFMZ News.

The bus was reportedly transporting students from the Upper Perkiomen School District on their way home from the Western Montgomery Career and Technology Center.

The reason why the bus went off the road and toward the house is unknown. However, the district reportedly confirmed that no one was injured.

