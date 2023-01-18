Pennsylvania School Bus Leaves Roadway, Hits House

A school bus transporting students went off the road and subsequently hit a house in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, reported WFMZ News.

The bus was reportedly transporting students from the Upper Perkiomen School District on their way home from the Western Montgomery Career and Technology Center.

The reason why the bus went off the road and toward the house is unknown. However, the district reportedly confirmed that no one was injured.

Related:IMMI School Bus Crash Test Rounds Out STN EXPO Indy

Related: Pennsylvania School Bus Involved in Crash

Related: Watch: Pennsylvania School Bus With Students On Board Drives Into Creek

Related: Georgia Highway Reopens After School Bus Crash