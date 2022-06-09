Thursday, June 9, 2022
Advertisement
HomeSeatbeltsIMMI School Bus Crash Test Rounds Out STN EXPO Indy
NewsSeatbelts

IMMI School Bus Crash Test Rounds Out STN EXPO Indy

By Taylor Hannon
School Bus crash-test on June 7, 2022 at the IMMI CAPE facility in Westfield, Indiana highlighted the difference between belted and unbelted student passengers on impact. (All Photo by Vincent Rios Creative.)

INDIANAPOLIS — On the final day of STN EXPO Indianapolis, attendees were able to watch a controlled school bus crash designed to highlight the difference between belted and unbelted student passengers on impact.

IMMI engineers at the Center for Advanced Product Evaluation (CAPE) facility in Westfield, Indiana, placed 13 test dummies throughout a Type C school bus containing a wheelchair lift. Seven of the dummies were secured with either SafeGuard lap/shoulder seatbelts, integrated child seats, or the company’s Super STAR. Two of the six unbelted passengers were placed out of position in the seating area, facing the aisle.

The school bus equipped with the dummies in Tuesday’s crash test was stationary at a slight 30-degree angle. Another Type C bus traveled at a speed of 25 mph down a straight path and struck the stationary vehicle at the front loading door.

Related: SafeGuard School Bus Crash Demo Kicks Off STN EXPO Indy
Related: A Changed School Bus Seatbelt Perspective at STN EXPO Indy
Related: How Are Children Left On School Buses? Neuroscientist Provides Perspective

While data has yet to be released on the belted vs unbelted passengers, interior video footage displayed by IMMI to attendees shortly after the test shows the unbelted passengers being thrown around the school bus, one even ending up on the floor.

Editor’s Note: Read more about the event and attendee perspectives in the upcoming July issue of School Transportation News.

Previous articleEPA Opens Up Funding for New Electric School Buses

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

June 2022

Read this month's issue for articles on zero-emission school buses, onboard Wi-Fi, keeping the focus on safety, how to...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2022

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Are you increasing school bus driver safety training due to more violent events in the community?
37 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.