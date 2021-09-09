Thursday, September 9, 2021
Georgia Highway Reopens After School Bus Crash

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A Wednesday morning crash occurred in Brookhaven, Georgia, when a school bus collided another vehicle, reported The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The school bus was traveling along Burford Highway when a car suddenly pulled out in front of it, causing a collision. Authorities stated the vehicle caught on fire following the impact.

The bus was carrying 40 middle school students at the time of the wreck. Although none of the children were hurt or sustained injuries, the BMW driver suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police confirmed the crash was provoked by a woman who tried to make a left turn across a divided highway but failed to yield while entering the lane and struck the bus.

Due to the crash and fire, the Buford Highway was closed. But all lanes reopened an hour and a half later.

