Pennsylvania School Bus Involved in Crash

A garbage truck and a school bus in Pennsylvania were involved in a collision on Tuesday morning in Ross Township, reported WPXI News.

Officials said a garbage truck was picking up a dumpster when it drifted back and hit the side of a school bus that was passing.

There were reportedly twenty elementary school students on the bus at the time of the crash. According to officials a few of the students sustained minor injuries but only needed Band-Aids.

A couple of the bus windows reportedly shattered, and another school bus was brought to scene to take the students to school. The identities of the drivers were not released in this writing.

