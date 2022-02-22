Tuesday, February 22, 2022
HomeWire ReportsPennsylvania School Bus Involved in Crash
Wire Reports

Pennsylvania School Bus Involved in Crash

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A garbage truck and a school bus in Pennsylvania were involved in a collision on Tuesday morning in Ross Township, reported WPXI News.

Officials said a garbage truck was picking up a dumpster when it drifted back and hit the side of a school bus that was passing.

There were reportedly twenty elementary school students on the bus at the time of the crash. According to officials a few of the students sustained minor injuries but only needed Band-Aids.

A couple of the bus windows reportedly shattered, and another school bus was brought to scene to take the students to school. The identities of the drivers were not released in this writing.

Related: California To Reconsider Masking in Schools This Month
Related: Virginia Allows Parental Option on Student Mask Wearing in Schools
Related: North Carolina Teen Shot While Waiting for School Bus
Related: New York Woman Accused of Pointing Gun at School Bus

Previous articleIC Bus Announces 2021 Dealer of the Year and Pursuit of Excellence Award Winners
Next articleIncreased Behavior Challenges Complicate School Transportation Operations, Staffing

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

February 2022

The February issue of School Transportation News contains articles on school bus safety technology, the newest air purification systems,...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2022

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Are you continuing with masking policies inside school buses? 
178 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.