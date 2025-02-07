Pennsylvania Student Arrested After Allegedly Bringing Gun on School Bus

A 16-year-old student was arrested for reportedly bringing a gun on a school bus, though the teen denies it, reported WTAE News.

The incident occurred Jan. 30, when a Shaler Area School District teen allegedly brough a gun into a school bus.

The Millvale police said officers executed a search warrant at the teen’s home the following day, recovering what were described as items used with a gun.

The boy’s father, whose name was not released, told local news reporters that police searched his son’s room and recovered bullets from a separate incident. He said his son denied that he had a weapon on the bus.

Advertisement

The teen was reportedly expelled from school while police investigate the incident. On Feb. 1, police arrested the teen. According to the Shaler Township Police, the teen has a prior record.

It is unclear if the teen has since been charged with any crime.

Related: Iowa Student Found with BB Gun on School Bus

Related: Arizona Student Found with Gun on School Bus

Related: Pennsylvania School District Investigating Sign Banning Spanish on School Bus

Related: Teen Charged in Pennsylvania School Bus Shooting, 3 Others Wanted