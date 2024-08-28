Teen Sentenced to 25 Years for Attempted Murder in Maryland

A teen who pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of a 14-year-old student on Prince George’s County school bus last year was charged as an adult, reported 4 Washington.

According to the news report, Kaeden Holland, also known as “Baby K”, was sentenced to 25 years in prison. He was also sentenced concurrently on firearms charges.

Prosecutors said Holland pulled the trigger three times while on board the bus, but the gun malfunctioned each time.

They also said Holland along with two other younger people, boarded the bus that was stopped at Iverson Street and began to attack a 14-year-old on the bus. The assault was caught on the bus surveillance camera.

When the gun failed to fire the first time, Holland reportedly racked the gun and pistol-whipped the victim, leaving an indentation of the barrel of the gun on the right side of the boy’s temple.

Holland attempted to pull the trigger two more times unsuccessfully. He then pointed the gun at the school bus driver and bus aide and then ran away along with the other two people.

Holland was 15 years old at the time of the attack but was charged as an adult. In exchange for a 25-year sentence, he pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder and use of a gun in the commission of a crime. The other two teens involved in the attack were also charged as adults but they were not named in the media report.

