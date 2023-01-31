Missouri Teens Arrested After Forcing Themselves Onto Independence School Bus

Three teens have been arrested after they forced their way onto a school bus, punched a driver, and assaulted two students, reported KMBC News.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. on Jan. 26. Investigators indicated they believe it was a targeted attack.

Three teen suspects are reportedly not students of the Independence School District. But according to the police, the suspects and the victim knew each other.

A witness stated that they saw the teens with a weapon. However, police said that no weapon was found once suspects were apprehended.

Detectives are reportedly looking through surveillance video from a camera on the bus to determine if a weapon was involved.

According to the article, the teens were caught after a resident called the police to report spotting the teens trying to steal a bike.

The bus driver and the students reportedly sustained minor injuries.

Related: Maryland Student Arrested for Bringing Handgun On Board School Bus

Related: Missouri Family Saves $2,000 a Month Living in Converted School Bus

Related: Parent Arrested for Alleged Assault of North Carolina School Bus Driver

Related: Missouri School Bus Driver Killed in Crash