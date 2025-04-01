Bart Marksohn Announces Retirement from WE Transport

PLAINVIEW, N.Y.- WE Transport today announced the retirement of Bart Marksohn, Chairman Emeritus, who has been an integral leader of this family-owned company for over 50 years. Marksohn’s last day will be April 1, 2025.

“Bart’s contributions to WE Transport have been invaluable to the development and success of this business for decades,” said Judith Crawford, CEO of Beacon Mobility. “Throughout Bart’s lifetime career in transportation, he has channeled his passion for transportation to introduce new technologies, provide reliable transportation to schools and communities, and expand the company’s footprint from a Long Island based carrier to serve Connecticut and New York City. We extend our deepest gratitude to Bart and wish him the very best in retirement.”

“My parents founded WE Transport in the late 1950’s with one vehicle and the vision of providing safe and reliable transportation services to Long Island families with special needs children, and it has been a privilege to spend my career supporting our family founded business to reach new heights and serve a growing number of students and communities,” said Bart Marksohn, Chairman Emeritus of WE Transport. “It is the dedicated employees and strong community we have built over the years that makes this company special, and I have no doubt that our wonderful culture will continue to make a positive impact.”

Bart Marksohn, son of WE Transport’s founding partners Walter and Edie Marksohn, started helping with the growing family business at an early age. Instead of spending his weekend on sporting fields, Bart could be found in the maintenance shop working on vehicles. He started out changing brakes and tires and making vehicle repairs and worked his way up to be head mechanic. As the business grew, Bart transitioned into a different leadership role to oversee fleet management, banking, insurance, safety, contracts, bidding, customer liaison, and real estate.

Along with his brother, Jerry, they pursued cutting edge technologies to incorporate into the business, and in the early nineties WE Transport became the first school bus company to utilize GPS tracking technology. Bart oversaw significant expansions for WE Transport, including the introduction of motor coaches and growing the school transportation vehicle fleet by thirty percent in just one year in 2003 In 2010, WE Transport landed a contract with Bridgeport Public Schools in Connecticut to further diversify the business.

Bart Marksohn continued, “Bridgeport was a challenge which was handled by our family of employees with real excitement. We had to hire over 300 employees and be up and running in 60 days and we pulled it off. This positive experience encouraged us to expand into new markets in New York City and Westchester, where we hired over 350 employees and 100 employees respectively to successfully expand operations and create a positive customer experience.”

Marksohn has received both state and national recognitions for his contributions to the industry. As the President and Chief Financial Officer of WE Transport, he was recognized as the 2018 New York School Bus Contractor of the Year at the New York School Bus Contractors Association (NYSBCA) 64th Annual Convention alongside his colleague, Carmen Tomeo, Chief Executive Officer of WE Transport. In 2024, Marksohn was inducted into the National Student Transportation Association (NSTA) Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long-standing team efforts on behalf of the student transportation industry.”

