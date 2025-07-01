Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E264) Tornado Warning: Illinois Rising Star Discusses Leadership, Operations

School Transportation Nation – Episode 264

By Claudia Newton

Learn more about STN’s Innovator of Year in the new July issue and get excited for STN EXPO West this month. Additionally, Washington D.C. experiments with speed limiters.

Christopher Faust, transportation director for Sangamon Valley CUSD #9 in Illinois and a 2024 STN Rising Star, discusses leading a new district, surviving tornadoes and a windstorm that blew away part of a facility, facilitating technology and teamwork improvements, and anticipation for STN EXPO West.

Read more about operations and see the STN EXPO agenda.

