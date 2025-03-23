Gallery: Intensive Training at STN EXPO East

CONCORD, N.C. — The second full day of training at STN EXPO East saw qualified participants bussed to Topgolf Charlotte-Southwest for the exclusive Transportation Director Summit led by sports author and trainer Scott Welle. Other participants traveled to Cabarrus County Schools for the National School Bus Inspection Training.

Back at the conference center, industry veterans and experts led sessions on student school bus captains, illegal passing, pre-k safety restraints, student homelessness, children left on school buses, and more. Violent incident applications such as driver response training, fire department collaboration, and mock casualty events were also discussed.

Attendees and vendors networked amid several food and drink stations that evening at a party hosted by HSM.

Photos by Vincent Rios Creative.