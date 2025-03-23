Saturday, March 22, 2025
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeEvent NewsGallery: Intensive Training at STN EXPO East
Event News

Gallery: Intensive Training at STN EXPO East

By Claudia Newton

CONCORD, N.C. — The second full day of training at STN EXPO East saw qualified participants bussed to Topgolf Charlotte-Southwest for the exclusive Transportation Director Summit led by sports author and trainer Scott Welle. Other participants traveled to Cabarrus County Schools for the National School Bus Inspection Training.

Back at the conference center, industry veterans and experts led sessions on student school bus captains, illegal passing, pre-k safety restraints, student homelessness, children left on school buses, and more. Violent incident applications such as driver response training, fire department collaboration, and mock casualty events were also discussed.

Attendees and vendors networked amid several food and drink stations that evening at a party hosted by HSM.

Photos by Vincent Rios Creative.

Advertisement
Previous article
Importance of Mock Casualty Training, Involving all Stakeholders
Next article
STN EXPO East Offers Sports Lessons for Transportation Leadership

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

March 2025

This month's issue dives into the collaboration needed to fully utilize technology to improve routing efficiency, handle rising student...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2025

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Are you forecasting to purchase more diesel school buses this upcoming cycle than previously planned?
61 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2025 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.