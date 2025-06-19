Thursday, June 19, 2025
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeEvent NewsGuidance Needed for School Bus Emissions Pathway Amid Regulatory Uncertainty
Event News

Guidance Needed for School Bus Emissions Pathway Amid Regulatory Uncertainty

By Ryan Gray
Panelists Craig Beaver of Beaverton School District in Oregon, Alex Cook of First Student and Cian Fields of Boston Public Schools discuss their respective fleet electrification journeys and the intricacies of infrastructure adoption at STN EXPO West on July 14, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Vincent Rios Creative.)
Panelists Craig Beaver of Beaverton School District in Oregon, Alex Cook of First Student and Cian Fields of Boston Public Schools discuss their respective fleet electrification journeys and the intricacies of infrastructure adoption at STN EXPO West on July 14, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Vincent Rios Creative.)

Representatives from top school bus and powertrain manufacturers will provide insights into the complex landscape of school bus emissions and regulatory challenges facing the industry over the next couple of years during STN EXPO West in Reno, Nevada.

Scheduled for July 13, the panel session will feature representatives from Blue Bird, Cummins, IC Bus, RIDE and Thomas Built Buses.

The panel will explore several pressing topics, including impacts of the Congressional Review Act signed by President Trump early this month, EPA Clean School Bus funding developments, the impact of an ongoing federal review of the EPA Phase 3 Greenhouse Gas regulations, supply chain considerations, workforce development for electric school buses, and more.

With ongoing legal challenges and shifting regulatory environments amid rising tariffs, school districts and transportation professionals need clarity to navigate the uncertain emissions landscape. OEMs face similar challenges. The panelists will offer as many strategic insights as they can, keeping in mind that more changes could still occur, focusing on broader industry trends and challenges.

Advertisement

The discussion promises to be a must-attend event for anyone involved in school transportation, offering an opportunity to hear directly from industry experts about the future of clean transportation.

Don’t miss this session and the entire STN EXPO West experience! Register now for the conference, which starts July 11 and runs through July 16 at the Peppermill Resort in Reno, Nevada.

Related: STN EXPO West Attendees Can Bet on Yourself, Bet on Your Team
Related: Technology Adoption, Utilization Panel Discussion Planned for STN EXPO West
Related: New Electrical Systems Diagnosis Technician Training Offered at STN EXPO West

Previous article
South Carolina Man Arrested for Allegedly Pointing Gun at School Bus

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

June 2025

Going green is on the radar for many student transportation fleets, but choosing what fuel to use is not...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2025

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Does your school district transport students to and from charter and/or private schools?
73 votes
VoteResults

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2025 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.