Guidance Needed for School Bus Emissions Pathway Amid Regulatory Uncertainty

Representatives from top school bus and powertrain manufacturers will provide insights into the complex landscape of school bus emissions and regulatory challenges facing the industry over the next couple of years during STN EXPO West in Reno, Nevada.

Scheduled for July 13, the panel session will feature representatives from Blue Bird, Cummins, IC Bus, RIDE and Thomas Built Buses.

The panel will explore several pressing topics, including impacts of the Congressional Review Act signed by President Trump early this month, EPA Clean School Bus funding developments, the impact of an ongoing federal review of the EPA Phase 3 Greenhouse Gas regulations, supply chain considerations, workforce development for electric school buses, and more.

With ongoing legal challenges and shifting regulatory environments amid rising tariffs, school districts and transportation professionals need clarity to navigate the uncertain emissions landscape. OEMs face similar challenges. The panelists will offer as many strategic insights as they can, keeping in mind that more changes could still occur, focusing on broader industry trends and challenges.

Advertisement

The discussion promises to be a must-attend event for anyone involved in school transportation, offering an opportunity to hear directly from industry experts about the future of clean transportation.

Don’t miss this session and the entire STN EXPO West experience! Register now for the conference, which starts July 11 and runs through July 16 at the Peppermill Resort in Reno, Nevada.

Related: STN EXPO West Attendees Can Bet on Yourself, Bet on Your Team

Related: Technology Adoption, Utilization Panel Discussion Planned for STN EXPO West

Related: New Electrical Systems Diagnosis Technician Training Offered at STN EXPO West