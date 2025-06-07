Technology Adoption, Utilization Panel Discussion Planned for STN EXPO West

With an ever-growing array of new technology, making the right purchasing choices for a student transportation fleet is a monumental process.

A panel discussion at STN EXPO West looks to provide attendees with a big picture view of student transportation technology purchases and how to make sure it’s being utilized, to provide all the benefits possible.

The “Technology Adoption: The Promise of AI” session will be held on July 14, a day that will also include multiple product demonstration labs as part of the Bus Technology Summit. Panelists look to provide insights on various phases of technology implementation, including initial research, diagnosis of transportation needs and crafting a request for proposal.

They will also discuss how to approach the big questions such as, “Why did we choose this technology?” “What are our expectations?” and “How can we ensure this purchase is being used most effectively to improve student transportation operations?” Attendees will not only hear diverse perspectives from public school districts and suppliers on technology implementation and the role artificial intelligence can play but learn how to avoid potential pitfalls that often negatively impact the process.

Join us for this in-depth discussion, moderated by STN Publisher and President Tony Corpin. The panelists will represent the School District of Philadelphia, Denver Public Schools, student transportation contractor Beacon Mobility, and transportation technology vendor, CI Solutions.

STN EXPO West will be held July 11-16 in Reno, Nevada at the Peppermill Resort. Find registration and hotel details, conference agenda, exhibitor lists, and more information on this and other training opportunities at stnexpo.com/west.

