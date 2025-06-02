Monday, June 2, 2025
Event News

New Electrical Systems Diagnosis Technician Training Offered at STN EXPO West

By Ruth Ashmore
A low-voltage fuse panel/power distribution block for an IC electric bus. (Photo courtesy of Lawson Mollica)
A low-voltage fuse panel/power distribution block for an electric bus. (Photo courtesy of Lawson Mollica)

In a world of digitization, circuit diagnosis using wiring schematics and digital multimeter data enables technicians to quickly and accurately solve electrical issues in their buses.  Vehicle electrical systems are an inescapable facet of daily life for school bus technicians, especially with the addition of electric school buses. New training at STN EXPO West in Reno, Nevada next month will equip student transportation professionals to be prepared for a wide variety of scenarios involving electrical systems and diagnostics.

The “Electric Circuitry Training” course led by David Roper, a veteran automotive instructor who works with Clean Cities, will be held on Sunday, July 13. This one-day course follows the National School Bus Inspection Training, which begins on Friday, July 11 with classroom instruction and a written exam at the Peppermill Resort, and continues Saturday, July 12 with hands-on training at Washoe County School District.

This vehicle electrical systems diagnosis training prepares participants for working on high voltage buses through a deeper understanding of electrical systems in vehicles, with the added benefit that this training equips technicians to diagnose electrical issues on vehicles no matter the fuel. Hands-on training with electric circuitry boards will allow for instruction on basic electrical principles, common electrical components, circuit construction and testing, wiring schematics, circuit tracing and troubleshooting of common circuit malfunctions.

The diagnostics section of the training will help attendees learn how to recognize if an issue is being caused by a faulty part or a wiring connection problem, a distinction that could save significant amounts of money in parts for transportation operations.

Space is limited so secure your spot today.  

June 6 is the Early Bird Registration deadline to save $100 on regular conference registration for STN EXPO West, held July 11-16 in Reno, Nevada at the Peppermill Resort. Find registration and hotel details, conference agenda, exhibitor lists, and more information on this and other training opportunities at stnexpo.com/west.

