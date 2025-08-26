Teen Hospitalized After Hit-and-Run Crash in South Las Vegas, Motorist Faces Felony Charge

A 13-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run crash moments after stepping off a school bus in the south Las Vegas Valley, reported Fox 5.

The incident happened Aug. 20 just before 4:30 p.m. Las Vegas Metro Police said the article that the teen had just exited a school bus and was crossing the street when he was hit by a vehicle driven by 27-year-old Yarla Valeriano-Perez.

Police added Valeriano-Perez initially fled the scene, abandoning her vehicle nearby. She later returned and cooperated with investigators. Impairment was not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Authorities reportedly confirmed that the school bus had its lights flashing at the time, signaling that children were being dropped off. Witnesses reported seeing the teen thrown approximately eight feet into the air upon impact.

Valeriano-Perez was reportedly taken into custody and now faces multiple charges, including felony hit-and-run and reckless driving, along with a misdemeanor count for illegally passing a school bus displaying active signals.

According to the news report, she appeared in court last Thursday, where prosecutors emphasized the severity of the incident, noting that she failed to stop despite visible school bus warnings. Her defense attorneys asked the court for leniency as she has no prior criminal record.

The judge reportedly set bail at $300,000 with a condition that she be prohibited from driving. Valeriano-Perez was scheduled to appear in court again on Tuesday.

The teen’s current condition has not been publicly disclosed, but police described his injuries as “substantial.” The investigation is ongoing.

