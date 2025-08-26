(STN Podcast E271) A Lot of Uncertainty: IC Bus VP & GM Discusses What Customers Need to Know

Tony and Ryan discuss regulatory updates, the importance of vendor partnerships, a sensationalized incident involving a Texas school bus, and this year’s Garage Stars.

Charles Chilton, vice president and general manager of IC Bus, discusses his engineering and school bus driver background, navigating the uncertain clean bus market, and supporting IC Bus customers.

