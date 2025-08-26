Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E271) A Lot of Uncertainty: IC Bus VP & GM Discusses What Customers Need to Know

School Transportation Nation – Episode 271

By Claudia Newton

Tony and Ryan discuss regulatory updates, the importance of vendor partnerships, a sensationalized incident involving a Texas school bus, and this year’s Garage Stars.

Charles Chilton, vice president and general manager of IC Bus, discusses his engineering and school bus driver background, navigating the uncertain clean bus market, and supporting IC Bus customers.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.


 

Conversation with IC Bus.

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

