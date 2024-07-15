Monday, July 15, 2024
Event News

Gallery: Green Bus Summit at STN EXPO Reno 2024

By Claudia Newton

The day began with the 2024 STN Innovator of the Year award being bestowed on Zum’s Director of Electrification and Project Management, Pallav Prakash. IC Bus, Blue Bird, Zum, GreenPower, GeoTab, Tyler Technologies, Micro Bird, First Student, Transfinder, Pioneer eMobility and Cummins/Accelera hosted sessions covering various aspects of electrification and technology.

The day closed out with the Green Bus Summit Fleet Awards and a Ride & Drive where attendees got more familiar with the clean school buses on the market.

