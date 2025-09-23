Tuesday, September 23, 2025
TSD Conference to Feature American Sign Language Training for Student Transporters

By Ruth Ashmore
The Texas School for the Deaf addresses students from the American Institute of Architecture Students attending FORUM 2025 in Austin (Photo courtesy of Texas School of the Deaf Facebook Page)
A popular hands-on training is returning to the Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs (TSD) Conference, aiming to familiarize student transporters with the unique aspects of working with students who are deaf or hard of hearing.

“American Sign Language for Student Transporters” will be the closing general session at the TSD Conference. The three-hour class is taught by ASL instructors from the Texas School for the Deaf, an educational organization based in Austin that supports students from birth to age 22 with the creation of a language-rich environment, to ensure their educational success by working with the students themselves as well as caretakers, educators and families.

Founded in 1856, it is the oldest continuously operating public school in the state. The school has over 10,000 students and alumni and looks to continue fostering achievements, education and growth for the deaf and hard of hearing community.

The Nov. 11 seminar will shed light on common misconceptions about deaf and hard of hearing individuals. Instructors will also share challenges related to accessible transportation and strategies for districts to integrate ASL training for transportation staff as part of the overall special education program. Attendees will learn and practice ASL phrases that will aid them in creating a safe and inclusive environment for the students on their school bus.

Save $100 on main conference registration with the Early Bird Discount, available through Oct. 3. The TSD Conference will be held Nov. 6 through Nov. 11 at Embassy Suites Dallas-Frisco Hotel and Convention Center. Visit tsdconference.com to register and view the conference agenda, which includes dozens of educational sessions, hands-on training, networking events, product demonstrations and keynotes all focused on transportation of students with special needs.

