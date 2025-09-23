Tuesday, September 23, 2025
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E275) Teamwork & Innovation: Alabama Top Transportation Team & Exclusive Zonar Interview

School Transportation Nation – Episode 275

By Claudia Newton

The struggle continues over E-Rate funding for school bus Wi-Fi, the NCST addresses the omission of alternative transportation in its national specs manual, and NASCAR star power boosts a school bus illegal passing PSA in Michigan.

Just announced: the Zonar Bus Suite, an all-in-one routing ecosystem. During July’s STN EXPO West in Reno, Nevada, STN Publisher and President Tony Corpin caught up with Zonar CEO Charles Kriete and ez enRoute Founder Amit Anand to discuss their partnership that produced this solution.

Brad Hayn, director of transportation for Hoover City Schools in Alabama and a 2025 Top Transportation Teams Award winner, discusses building relationships for a cohesive team and successful technology implementation.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.


 

Message from School-Radio.

 

