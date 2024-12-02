Beacon Mobility Announces Acquisition of Transaction Associates, Transaction Corporate Shuttles

WOBURN, Mass. — Today, Beacon Mobility announced TransAction Associates and Corporate Shuttles, a Woburn-based transportation industry leader for the public and private sectors, as the newest member of the Beacon Mobility family. TransAction Associates and Corporate Shuttles have been serving communities, businesses, and institutions across the Commonwealth for nearly 35 years with a focus on consulting, planning, and managing commuter programs and providing high-quality transportation services. With this acquisition, Beacon Mobility now serves its transportation customers through 27 companies in 25 states nationwide, including six companies in Massachusetts.

“TransAction Associates and Corporate Shuttles have been faithfully serving Massachusetts communities for over three decades and we are pleased to welcome them to our growing family of transportation companies,” said David A. Duke, Chief Development Officer for Beacon Mobility. “This organization not only provides a host of important services to the public and private sectors, but also has a dynamic and talented consulting team with expertise in data analytics and transportation efficiencies. We look forward to working with their teams during the transition as we strive to deliver comprehensive and essential transportation services to the Commonwealth and New England.”

“Since 1990, thanks to our incredible employees, we have delivered safe, reliable, and innovative transportation options to a variety of public and private sector clients,” said Cindy Frené, President and Founder of TransAction Associates and Corporate Shuttles. “We are proud of what we have accomplished and look forward to the new opportunities that will be realized as part of the Beacon Mobility family.”

“TransAction’s talented team is ready to support and strengthen transportation initiatives across different sectors,” said Michele Brooks of TransAction Associates and Corporate Shuttles. “As we continue to grow our operations and portfolio, we are thrilled to join the Beacon Mobility team and look forward to our future partnership.”

Founded in 1990, TransAction Associates and Corporate Shuttles operate out of their facility in Woburn and offers a range of shuttle services and transportation programs. TransAction currently provides shuttle services for a variety of clients, that include municipalities, hospitals, developers, universities, and employers. The managed services and consulting options can collect and analyze data, research and evaluate options for clients, and make recommendations on implementation.

The TransAction Associates and Corporate Shuttles team is comprised of nearly 130 highly skilled employees and operates a fleet of more than 100 vehicles ranging from vans to shuttle buses and includes accessible services.

About TransAction Associates and Corporate Shuttles

TransAction has been an industry leader and a trusted name in transportation for nearly 35 years. TransAction Associates focuses on consulting, transportation planning, and managing commuter programs. The TransAction Corporate Shuttles division officially spun off in 1995 to provide reasonably priced, high-quality transportation services with an emphasis on safety. Working with TransAction means clients get an experienced leadership team committed to delivering a standard of excellence on every project from planning to marketing to operations. To learn more, visit: https://www.transactiontransportation.com

About Beacon Mobility

Beacon Mobility is a growing family of transportation companies committed to serving the diverse needs of their customers. Now operating 27 local brands in 25 states, their experienced, compassionate, and dedicated team takes pride in their ability to create customized, mobility-based solutions that empower people to get where they need to go. To learn more, visit: https://gobeacon.com/