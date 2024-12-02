Lion Electric Announces Additional Amendments to Certain Senior Credit Instruments, Additional Workforce Meeting

MONTREAL — The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) (“Lion” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, announced today that it has entered into additional amendments to (i) its senior revolving credit agreement entered into with a syndicate of lenders represented by National Bank of Canada, as administrative agent and collateral agent, and including Bank of Montreal and Federation des Caisses Desjardins du Québec (the “Revolving Credit Agreement”), and (ii) its loan agreement entered into with Finalta Capital and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Quebec (the “Finalta CDPQ Loan Agreement”), in order to extend the period applicable to the previously announced suspension of the financial covenants under the Revolving Credit Agreement from November 30, 2024, to December 16, 2024 and extend the maturity date under the Finalta CDPQ Loan Agreement from November 30, 2024 to December 16, 2024.

In furtherance of the amendments, an additional advance will be made under the Revolving Credit Agreement and the Company will be permitted under the Finalta CDPQ Loan Agreement to use a limited portion of the receivables to be received by the Company in order to fund the Company’s minimum liquidity needs until December 16, 2024. Such additional liquidity will also provide the Company with additional time to continue to actively evaluate potential alternatives relating to a restructuring of its obligations, a sale of the business or certain of its assets, strategic investments and/or any other alternatives, including seeking creditor protection under the Companies’ Credit Arrangement Act. There can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in pursuing and implementing any such alternatives, nor any assurance as to the outcome or timing of any such alternatives.

The Company also announced a reduction of its workforce through temporary layoffs of approximately 400 employees, in both Canada and the United States, across all departments within the organization. Following this workforce reduction, Lion will have approximately 300 employees who will focus on the Company’s bus manufacturing, sales and delivery operations as well as assisting customers with the servicing and maintenance of vehicles on the road. The Company’s manufacturing operations at its facility located in Joliet, Illinois will also be suspended as a result of this workforce reduction.

