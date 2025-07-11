EverDriven Accelerates Vision for the Future of Modern Student Transportation with Major Tech Investments and Talent Expansion

DENVER, Colo. – EverDriven, the nation’s leader in Alternative Student Transportation, today announced a major investment in technology and talent as part of its bold vision to redefine the modern student transportation experience. EverDriven’s commitment is driven by a clear mission: to build a future where every student’s journey is safe, reliable, and fully transparent. Central to that mission is future-proof technology that puts students, caregivers, and districts at the heart of our approach.

“As we look ahead, we see technology as the key enabler of modern student transportation, where seamless access, real-time visibility, and peace of mind are the standard for every ride,” said Mitch Bowling, CEO of EverDriven. “This vision drives our investment in both world-class talent and next-generation technology. We’re not just responding to today’s needs; we’re actively building the infrastructure for tomorrow’s student journeys.”

To realize this vision, EverDriven is expanding its product engineering hub and tripling its technology workforce, adding new roles across product development, UI design, engineering, and quality assurance. This investment will accelerate platform innovation and support the infrastructure needed for a more intelligent, user-centered transportation system—one that evolves alongside the changing needs of the districts, caregivers, and students EverDriven serves.

EverDriven’s innovation rollout is already underway, with new features launching in August, including real-time vehicle tracking, historical trip analysis for smarter routing, and automated driver assignment capabilities. These advancements mark the first step in a broader strategy to set new standards for safety, efficiency, and transparency in student transportation.

“We’re investing in the people and technology that will define the future of student transportation,” said Mon-Chaio Lo, Chief Product and Technology Officer at EverDriven. “Our next-generation platform will empower districts, caregivers, drivers, and students with the tools they need for the safest, most efficient experience with 360-degree visibility today and for years to come.”

About EverDriven:

With nearly 700 school district contracts and over 31,806 students served last year alone, EverDriven is the leader in safe and technology-enabled Alternative Student Transportation. Leveraging proprietary routing technology and customized transportation services, the company has been instrumental in addressing driver shortages, helping reduce chronic absenteeism, accommodating varying bell times, and serving unique student needs related to the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, special needs, ESSA, hard-to-serve trips, and out-of-district placements. For more information, visit everdriven.com.