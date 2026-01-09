GreenPower Announces US$10 Million Financing and US$2.95 Million in Standby Letter of Credit Facilities

VANCOUVER, Canada, – GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (Nasdaq: GP) (“GreenPower” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, today announced that it has received credit approval from CIBC for $5 million in financing facilities, comprised of a $3 million revolving line of credit and a $2 million term loan with a three year term. Additionally, the Company has received credit approval from CIBC to enter into a letter of credit of $450,000, secured by cash collateral, and a letter of credit facility of up to $2.5 million, which is subject to approval from another financial institution. GreenPower’s transaction with CIBC is subject to finalizing documentation, as well as satisfaction of all closing conditions, and all parties are actively working towards a timely completion. In addition, GreenPower has announced that it has closed $5 million in term loans from two family offices, which have provided personal joint and several guarantees in support of these credit facilities. A portion of the net proceeds from the financings will be used to repay and close the Company’s existing operating line of credit, with the remainder used for general corporate purposes. These transactions represent an important step in the recapitalization of the Company and will allow GreenPower to accelerate production of all-electric vehicles to fulfil existing customer orders.

The Company has agreed to issue 3,205,128 non-transferable share purchase warrants (each, a “Loan Bonus Warrant”) to one of the family offices. Each Loan Bonus Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a “Share”) at an exercise price of US$0.78 per Share for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the closing date of the Loan. In addition, the Company has agreed to issue to one of the family offices an aggregate of 641,025 Shares (each a “Loan Bonus Share”). The family offices are each considered to be a “related party” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”) and each of the loans with the family offices and issuance of Loan Bonus Warrants and Loan Bonus Shares, as applicable, is considered to be a “related party transaction” within the meaning of MI 61-101 but each is exempt from the formal valuation requirement and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemptions contained in Sections 5.5(g) and 5.7(e) of MI 61-101.

All securities issued in connection with the loans with the family offices will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the closing of the loan in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com