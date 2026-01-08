Texas Student Arrested Following Alleged Sexual Assault on School Bus

Police arrested an 18-year-old Odem Independent School District student following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault that reportedly occurred on board a district school bus last month, reported KIII-TV 3 News.

The alleged incident took place on Dec. 9, as students were returning from a basketball game in Hebbronville. Officials reported that a juvenile student was assaulted during the school bus trip. The sheriff’s office was notified of the allegation on Dec. 12, prompting an investigation.

Investigators conducted a forensic interview with the juvenile victim and gathered evidence as part of the inquiry. The investigation established sufficient probable cause to arrest Christopher Jacob Soto, 18.

Soto is charged with indecency with a child, a second-degree felony. A magistrate set his bond at $75,000, authorities confirmed.

The San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office stated the case remains under review by the San Patricio County District Attorney’s Office, and additional arrests are possible as investigators continue to evaluate statements and evidence.

Officials said no further details would be released at this time due to the victim’s age and nature of the charge.

