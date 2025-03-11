IC Bus’ Next Generation CE Series Standardizes Next Generation Illumination

LISLE, Ill. – International Motors, LLC (International) and IC Bus, LLC (IC Bus) are proud to announce that First Light Illuminated School Bus Signs (ISBS) and Fully Illuminated Stop Arms (FISA) are now standard on the Next Generational IC Bus Electric CE Series School Buses.

Effective immediately, the ISBS and FISA options are available for factory install on all IC Bus school bus models currently on order and will be standard on all new Electric CE Series school bus orders moving forward. That standard position will expand to internal combustion engine CE Series unit orders in August 2025.

These First Light products provide uncompromised visibility, assisting IC Bus in its efforts to offer innovative features that lead to safer bus stops. Adding these First Light products to the existing standard safety systems and technologies provides another valuable tool for customers who own and operate IC Bus vehicles throughout North America.

“Safely transporting the children of our communities is a responsibility that IC Bus takes incredibly seriously. When IC Bus introduced the Next Generation of the CE Series in July 2023, it was clear that safety was our number one priority,” said Charles Chilton, Vice President and General Manager of IC Bus. “The improved driver visibility and dash-integrated safety systems were just a step in the journey. Making these First Light products standard equipment was a natural progression, considering their visibility impacts.”

First Light’s ISBS and FISA products have proven to greatly reduce stop arm violations by enhancing motorists’ recognition and reaction times as they approach a stopped school bus. Both the ISBS and FISA are visible beyond 1,000 feet and readable beyond 300 feet, giving oncoming motorists additional visibility and time to stop appropriately.

About International:

Based in Lisle, Illinois, International Motors, LLC* creates solutions that deliver greater uptime and productivity to our customers throughout the full operation of our commercial vehicles. We build International trucks and engines and IC Bus school and commercial buses that are as tough and as smart as the people who drive them. We also develop Fleetrite aftermarket parts. In everything we do, our vision is to accelerate the impact of sustainable mobility to create the cleaner, safer world we all deserve. As of 2021, we joined Scania, MAN and Volkswagen Truck & Bus in TRATON GROUP, a global champion of the truck and transport services industry. To learn more, visit www.International.com.

*International Motors, LLC is d/b/a International Motors USA LLC in Illinois, Ohio, and Utah.