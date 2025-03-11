Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Event News

STN EXPO East Presents Tour of Thomas Built Buses Plant

By Ruth Ashmore
A Saf-T-Liner C2 is inspected on the production line at the Thomas Built Buses factory in High Point, North Carolina.
The final day of the STN EXPO East conference will feature a behind-the-scenes tour of the Thomas Built Buses Saf-T-Liner Plant in High Point, North Carolina.

The March 25 tour will host two groups of 50 attendees each, transported by bus to the plant. Upon arrival, attendees will be escorted in groups of 10 through the plant by Thomas Built Buses regional sales managers, who will answer questions and provide detailed insight into the plant’s workings. Tour attendees will see firsthand the production of Thomas’ Type C and Type D buses as well as new automation on the assembly line, welding, painting and body mounting processes.

Thomas’ Type D bus production, including the Saf-T-Liner HDX2, has been fully transitioned to the North Carolina Saf-T-Liner Plant. A recent press release announced the arrival of the new Saf-T-Liner EFX2 Type D bus, which will also be manufactured at the Saf-T-Liner Plant.

Following the tour, tour attendees will be provided lunch while hearing from company leadership about Thomas’ latest news updates. Attendees will also receive Thomas Built Buses goodie bags and be transported back to Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Concord Golf Resort & Spa.

Space is limited, so secure your spot today at stnexpo.com/east. Main conference registration will also provide access to dozens of educational sessions, the interactive Bus Technology Summit experience, networking events including the Charlotte Motor Speedway Reception, the Green Bus Summit and the STN EXPO Trade Show.

