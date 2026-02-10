Live Emergency School Bus Safety Training Demonstration School Bus Drivers, First Responders, School Officials & Industry Leaders Participate

PROSPER, Texas — On Saturday, March 7 at 8:00 a.m., Region 6 Education Service Center (ESC), in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), will host Operation STEER – Student Transportation Emergency Education and Response at Prosper ISD’s Children’s Health Stadium.

Operation STEER is a large-scale, hands-on emergency preparedness training focused on school bus transportation incidents. The event brings together school transportation professionals, first responders, fire departments, EMS, law enforcement, emergency management teams, and education leaders to strengthen coordination and response during student transportation emergencies.

Visual:

Media will observe controlled, safety-managed emergency training demonstrations, including:

· School bus rollover and extrication exercises

· Live fire suppression and fire extinguisher training

· Smoke-filled school bus evacuation simulation

· Air medical aircraft landing and takeoff demonstration

All demonstrations are conducted by trained professionals under strict safety protocols. No students are involved.

Training Components:

· School bus rollover and heavy-rescue extrication operations

· Live fire emergency practice and fire extinguisher training

· Smoke-filled bus evacuation simulations

· Identification of bus access points for Fire/EMS extraction

· First aid, CPR, and “Stop the Bleed” techniques

· Special needs student evacuation and securement training

· Emergency student management scenarios

· Air medical response coordination

· Train-the-Trainer instruction model

About Operation Steer:

Operation STEER is the only program of its kind in Texas, developed through a partnership between TxDOT and Region 6 ESC. This annual training serves as a model for emergency school transportation preparedness across Texas’ education service regions.

Event Details:

WHAT: Live Emergency School Bus Safety Training WHO: Registered Region 6 ESC, TxDOT, Prosper ISD, Fire/EMS/Law Enforcement agencies, school transportation professionals, emergency response partners

WHEN: Saturday, March 7 | 8:00 a.m. WHERE: Prosper ISD – Children’s Health Stadium, 2000 Stadium Dr, Prosper, TX

THIS EVENT IS NOT OPEN TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC