Love, Delivered. NAPT Launches 2026 Love The Bus Campaign And Toolkit

ALBANY, N.Y.,– The National Association for Pupil Transportation (NAPT) is proud to announce the launch of the 2026 Love the Bus digital toolkit and campaign guide, now available for download on the official Love the Bus webpage. This year’s resources are designed to help schools, districts, and transportation professionals celebrate the vital role student transportation plays in education and community life throughout February and beyond.

The celebration begins this Sunday, February 1, marking the start of Love the Bus Month and launching a year-long initiative that underscores the significance of the school bus and the vital role it plays in education.

“Love the Bus Month sets the stage for a year of positive national focus on the importance and value of the school transportation industry,” said Molly McGee Hewitt, NAPT CEO and Executive Director. “Our Love, Delivered. campaign empowers our members and partners with tools, templates, and messaging to celebrate the dedication, professionalism, and impact of transportation teams everywhere. We encourage school districts, associations, and community leaders to leverage these resources, not just in February but as the foundation for ongoing recognition and engagement.

Love the Bus celebrates the trusted yellow school bus and the professionals who safely deliver students to school each day, while highlighting the critical connection between safe transportation and educational access. The toolkit includes ready-to-use graphics, social media templates, press materials, certificates, and ideas to create vibrant, visible campaigns at the district, school, and community levels.

“Behind every safe ride is a team of professionals who care deeply about students and the communities they serve,” said Keith Kaup, President of NAPT. “Love the Bus Month is a chance for communities to come together and recognize the people who make safe student transportation possible every day. When we support and appreciate these teams, we strengthen not only our transportation systems, but the connection between schools and the communities they serve.”

NAPT invites members, school transportation professionals, and industry partners to share their Love the Bus activities, photos, and stories on social media throughout February using #LoveTheBus and tagging/mentioning the association. These shared moments help amplify appreciation for student transportation nationwide, and NAPT will look to spotlight selected stories on a larger scale, including through its official publication, School BUSRide, extending the celebration and recognition even further.

We encourage districts to take advantage of these opportunities offered in the digital toolkit. Learn more and get instant access to the toolkit and guide.