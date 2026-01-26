School Bus Driver Abandons Students On Board After Reported Conflict with Student

A New Orleans school bus driver disappeared after walking away from a bus carrying six students following a reported verbal conflict, leaving the children alone for more than 20 minutes, reported 4WWL News.

According to the news report, the incident occurred shortly before 8 a.m. on Jan. 14. Surveillance footage shared with local news reporters by a nearby convenience store shows the school bus pulling over at approximately 7:59 a.m.

About three minutes later, the driver is seen exiting the bus, crossing the street, and walking in the direction of I-10. The driver remains visible in the video for several minutes before leaving the frame entirely.

During that time, the abandoned students, ranging in age from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade, can be seen moving around inside the bus through its windows. Authorities say via the article that the children were left unattended for approximately 22 minutes before a New Orleans Police Department unit arrived at the scene with emergency lights activated.

Over the next 45 minutes, additional officers responded, and the students were gradually escorted off the bus. At 9:12 a.m., someone drove the bus away from the location.

The New Orleans Police Department confirmed that around 11 a.m. that the school bus driver had not yet been located. Later in the day, officials said they could no longer comment on the case because it had become part of a child abuse investigation.

Police reportedly confirmed that none of the students were injured during the abandonment. The investigation remains ongoing.

