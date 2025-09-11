Netradyne Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Cross-Country Customer Obsession Tour

SAN DIEGO, Calif.– Netradyne, a global leader in AI-powered road safety and fleet management solutions, today announced the launch of its Customer Obsession Tour in honor of the company’s 10th anniversary. The nationwide road tour will showcase Netradyne’s holistic, AI-powered platform for connected fleet performance, bringing driver-first innovations to life, engaging customers across major metro areas, as well as featuring the company’s advanced video telematics technology that empowers drivers and elevates fleet operations.

On the Road with Netradyne

The tour will kick off at Netradyne’s San Diego headquarters, then travel across the nation with stops in Phoenix, Dallas/Fort Worth, and Houston, before heading to the Midwest to visit multiple customers in Wisconsin, Ohio, and Illinois, continuing to the East Coast and concluding back on the West Coast.

Along the route, the Netradyne team will connect with fleet leaders and drivers, as well as participate in industry events, while the Netradyne RV will operate as a mobile demo center, offering customer, prospects and media hands-on access to the company’s innovative-leading solutions along with exclusive previews of next-generation technology. At each stop, Netradyne will also capture customer stories that showcase how Netradyne is driving safer practices and transforming commercial fleet operations.

“Ten years ago, we set out to harness the power of AI with a driver-first philosophy. Today, that vision has evolved into an advanced, holistic platform that helps fleets optimize performance, reduce risk, and—most importantly—save lives,” said Netradyne CEO and co-founder Avneesh Agrawal. “Netradyne is shaping the future of connected fleet safety and management on a global scale, but our greatest achievement remains the trust of the customers and drivers who’ve been with us every mile. This tour is our way of celebrating those partnerships and the progress we’re driving together.”

A Decade of Impact and Innovation

Founded in 2015 by CEO Avneesh Agrawal and CTO David Julian, Netradyne has grown from an inspired vision into a global leader in fleet management and video-based safety. Today, the company serves thousands of customers, hundreds of thousands of vehicles and millions of drivers across the U.S., Japan, Canada, Mexico, Germany, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and India.

Over the past ten years, the company has:

Analyzed more than 25 billion vision-based driving miles, an unparalleled dataset for understanding and improving road safety, powering the most advanced AI-driven video technology on the market. · Surpassed 100 million DriverStars events, reinforcing its commitment to positive reinforcement and safer roads at scale.

Earned consistent industry recognition for AI innovation, including Forbes AI50 and the AI Breakthrough Awards, cementing its role as a technology leader in connected fleet safety and performance.

Evolved into a holistic AI-powered platform, delivering insights that go beyond safety to include compliance, fuel efficiency, and overall fleet optimization.

“As we celebrate 10 years, there is no better way to mark the milestone than by hitting the road to thank our customers and drivers in person,” said Adam Kahn, Chief Business Development Officer at Netradyne. “This tour isn’t just about showcasing our technology, it’s about celebrating the fleets and drivers who rely on it every day to stay safe, keep goods moving, and make our roads better for everyone.”

In addition to live events, Netradyne will share tour updates, behind-the-scenes moments, and customer stories across Netradyne on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and our newsroom, giving audiences everywhere a front-row seat.

Media, customers, and partners interested in participating in the Customer Obsession Tour and experiencing the future of AI-powered fleet management and road safety are encouraged to contact Netradyne at press@netradyne.com for interview opportunities, event access, and technology demonstrations.

About Netradyne:

Netradyne® provides AI-powered technologies for fleet management and safer roads. An award-winning industry leader in fleet safety and video telematics solutions, Netradyne empowers thousands of commercial fleet customers across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific to enhance their driver performance, reduce risk, and optimize operations. Netradyne sets the standard among transportation technology companies for enhancing and sustaining road safety, with an industry-leading 25+ billion miles vision-analyzed for risk and an industry-first driver scoring system that reinforces safe behaviors. Founded in 2015, Netradyne is headquartered in San Diego with offices in San Francisco and Bangalore.