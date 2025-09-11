Ohio School Bus Driver on Administrative Leave After ‘Reckless Driving’

A school bus driver in Miami County, Ohio, is on administrative leave following a “reckless driving” incident Tuesday afternoon, which prompted several 911 calls and an investigation into a possible charge of pperating a vehicle under the influence (OVI), reported WHIO TV 7.

According to the article, the Bethel Local Schools bus driver was transporting five students’ home when concerned witnesses observed what they reported as the driver’s erratic behavior.

The situation reportedly began around 4:30 p.m., when local resident Ricki Crist was encountered a Bethel Local Schools bus, which had stopped in the middle of State Route 571 and South Palmer Road, about two and a half miles from the district’s campus. Initially, Crist said she thought the bus was letting students off, but after seeing cars pass the bus without stopping, she became suspicious.

As she followed the bus, Crist said she observed increasingly erratic driving. “She started swerving between lanes,” Crist told local news reporters of the driver. “That’s when I decided to call 911 and report a reckless driver.”

According to the news report, deputies from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office were on their way, but Crist took further action. She followed the bus to a stop sign where the driver paused for nearly five minutes, inching forward slowly. Crist pulled over, ran to the bus, and knocked on the window to ask if the driver was okay.

“She didn’t seem under the influence, but she seemed a little off,” Crist said via the article.

Not long after, the situation escalated. A father, whose child was on the bus, arrived at the scene and reportedly tried to stop the driver. However, the driver allegedly refused to open the bus doors, locking them out as tensions increased. A 911 caller reported a crowd gathering at the intersection and possible road rage, further raising the urgency of the situation.

Witnesses say via the article that the father’s actions helped prevent further escalation.

“I’m just thankful that we were able to get her to stop, and that the police were there in a timely manner,” said Crist. “I don’t know what would have happened.”

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, the driver showed signs of impairment, including unsteadiness and constricted pupils. The bus was carrying five students at the time of the incident. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the children were safely transferred to another bus.

According to the news report, Bethel Local Schools Superintendent Michael Nutter sent a message to parents on Wednesday in response to the incident, confirming that the driver had been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. “We are deeply sorry for the worry this has caused, the inconvenience, and the late arrival home. The one thing that I am thankful for is that all children were returned home safely,” Nutter wrote.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is reportedly continuing its investigation. The driver voluntarily provided a blood sample, and authorities are awaiting the results to determine if charges related to OVI or child endangering will be filed.

Although the driver’s name has not been released, the situation has sparked concerns about student safety, with many parents’ expressing relief that the intervention happened before something more serious occurred. Deputies have emphasized that charges could be forthcoming, depending on the results of the blood test. For now, the investigation remains ongoing.

