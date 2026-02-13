New Data Confirms HopSkipDrive CareDrivers are Uniquely Prepared to Meet Specialized Student Needs

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -HopSkipDrive, a leading technology company partnering with school districts to get kids to school more quickly, safely, and easily than anyone else, today released new data highlighting the impact of its expert-developed CareDriver education and the deep experience of its driver network. Following the launch of the company’s industry-leading driver education program focused on supporting students with neurodivergence, internal data reveals that 94% of surveyed CareDrivers say they feel confident supporting neurodivergent riders, a result that translates directly into greater preparation for students and better experiences for students, families, and school staff. Additionally, 85% of surveyed CareDrivers found these proprietary resources, developed in partnership with nationally recognized child development leaders, essential in preparing for these specialized rides.

Defining the “Caregiver on Wheels”

Unlike traditional rideshare platforms or traditional unlicensed brokers, HopSkipDrive vets the human, not just the paperwork. CareDrivers are highly qualified individuals from the community—often parents, nurses, or educators—who provide a dignified and supportive experience for students.

Reflecting a deep well of expertise within the network, CareDrivers bring a median of 10 years of prior caregiving experience. Every CareDriver is vetted through a rigorous 15-point certification process, which includes fingerprint-based background checks and mandatory video screenings to evaluate empathy and situational judgment before their first trip.

“My son’s driver was patient and understanding with him since he’s a special needs child,” says Andrea O., a parent in Los Angeles. “She always watched him get inside the building before she took off to make sure he got in safely. She provided a safe and calm atmosphere.”

The Differentiator: Education That Empowers Care

School districts often spend 95% of their time solving transportation for the most vulnerable 5% of their students, such as those with IEPs or those experiencing homelessness. HopSkipDrive’s customized curriculum provides CareDrivers with practical skills in:

Trauma-informed care to support students during difficult transitions.

Supporting neurodivergent riders and understanding sensory sensitivities to ensure a calm ride environment.

De-escalation techniques for proactive ride management.

“The integration [of HopSkipDrive] has significantly streamlined our processes, allowing for a smoother and more responsive service for our students,” says Marcy P., Littleton Public Schools in Littleton, Colorado. “It allows me to fully focus as a ride organizer by saving me valuable time.”

The Power of Direct Accountability

This specialized preparation is a primary differentiator of HopSkipDrive, which prioritizes direct accountability and verified oversight for every trip. As a fully licensed and regulated Transportation Network Company (TNC), HopSkipDrive maintains a direct relationship with every CareDriver on the platform. This allows for rigorous, transparent reporting and a level of verified compliance that provides school districts with peace of mind and reduced liability.

“Safety and education are not add-ons; they are the foundation of our entire model,” says Jennifer Brandenburger, SVP of Safety at HopSkipDrive. “Because we maintain a direct relationship with every CareDriver, we can ensure our specialized education reaches every person behind the wheel without a ‘game of telephone.’ This direct accountability ensures drivers are not just vetted, but truly prepared for the students they serve, providing districts with a level of verified compliance and risk reduction that subcontracted models simply can’t guarantee.”

About HopSkipDrive:

HopSkipDrive is a leading technology company partnering with school districts to get kids to school more quickly, safely, and easily than anyone else. The company is modernizing the $30 billion school transportation industry through two core solutions: a care-centered transportation marketplace and an industry-leading transportation intelligence platform, RouteWise AI™. HopSkipDrive’s marketplace supplements school buses and existing transportation options by connecting kids to highly-vetted caregivers on wheels, such as grandparents, babysitters, and nurses in local communities. RouteWise AI helps schools and districts address critical challenges, including budget cuts, bus driver shortages, and reaching climate goals. HopSkipDrive has supported over 13,500 schools across 21 states, with nearly 1,300 school districts, government agencies, and nonprofit partners. More than five million rides over 95 million miles have been completed through HopSkipDrive since the company was founded in 2014 by three working mothers.