100% Buy America Requirement Proposed for EV Chargers

The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) seeks public input on a proposed modification to its waiver of Buy America requirements for electric vehicle (EV) chargers, which could impact K-12 student transportation professionals looking to use federal funds to purchase the equipment for electric school buses.

The proposal, announced Tuesday by FHWA Administrator Sean McMaster, aims to increase the domestic content requirement for EV chargers used in federally funded projects.

Currently, the waiver issued two years ago allows EV chargers manufactured in the U.S. to meet a 55-percent domestic component cost threshold. FHWA is considering raising this requirement to as much as 100 percent, meaning all components of EV chargers would need to be sourced domestically.

This change could have significant implications for school districts planning to use federal funds for EV charger acquisition or installation, when or if the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program or other funding projects return. FHWA said the proposal is part of a broader effort to support domestic manufacturing and align with federal priorities to maximize the use of American-made products in infrastructure projects.

If finalized, the new requirements would apply to projects obligated after the publication of the final notice.

Public comments on Docket No. FHWA-2025-007030 will be available through March 16 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern. FHWA said transportation professionals are encouraged to share their perspectives on the potential impact of the increased domestic content requirement, including any challenges or benefits it may present for school bus electrification projects.

