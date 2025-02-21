Thomas Built Buses Achieves “World Class” Net Promoter Score for Tenth Consecutive Year

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Thomas Built Buses (TBB), a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America, has once again achieved a “World Class” Net Promoter Score (NPS), marking its tenth consecutive year earning this distinction. This achievement reinforces the company’s strong commitment to customer experience (CX) and dealer support.

“For a decade, Thomas Built has remained dedicated to delivering a best-in-class CX, reflected in our consistent achievement of a “World Class” Net Promoter Score,” said Anca Matache, general manager of CX and service at Thomas Built Buses. “This ongoing recognition speaks to the strong collaboration between Thomas Built and our dealer network, prioritizing customer satisfaction at every stage of the bus ownership journey. We remain committed to continuous improvement, using advanced tools and insights to further enhance our service and support.”

The NPS is widely recognized as a leading indicator of customer loyalty. On a scale of 0 to 10, customers are surveyed on how likely they are to recommend Thomas Built to a friend or colleague. Scores above 50 are considered “Excellent,” while scores above 70 are deemed “World Class.”

Thomas Built Buses continues to prioritize exceptional customer service, leveraging data-driven insights and dealer collaboration to maintain and improve customer satisfaction.

About Thomas Built Buses:

Founded in 1916, Thomas Built Buses is a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America. Since the first Thomas Built bus rolled off the assembly line, the company has been committed to delivering the smartest and most innovative buses in North America. Learn more at thomasbuiltbuses.com or at facebook.com/thomasbuiltbuses.

Thomas Built Buses, Inc., headquartered in High Point, North Carolina, is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck North America LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive products and technologies for the commercial transportation industry. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets medium- and heavy-duty trucks, school buses, vehicle chassis and their associated technologies and components under the Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp and Detroit brands. Daimler Truck North America is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck, one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers.