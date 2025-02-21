Friday, February 21, 2025
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeWire ReportsShooter Fires at Teen in Delaware After School Bus Drop Off
Wire Reports

Shooter Fires at Teen in Delaware After School Bus Drop Off

By Merari Acevedo
Stock photo.

The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting involving a teen after he was dropped off by his school bus, reported Coast News.

According to the news report, police responded to reports of gunfire on Wednesday afternoon at approximately 2:35 p.m. Investigators determined that a Capital School District bus had just dropped off a group of students from Dover High School, when the accused shooter began chasing a 16-year-old boy before opening fire.

Both individuals, who were not identified at this writing, were reportedly running as shots were fired, but no one was hurt.

The article states that the school bus driver followed safety protocols and quickly left the area to protect the remaining students on board. Police later confirmed that the school bus was not struck. However, there were active threats to the school.

Advertisement

It was unclear why the teen was targeted. Police stated that the victim was not cooperating with detectives and had not even provided a description of the shooter.

Dover police reportedly increased its presence at Dover High School for the remainder of the week.

Related: Teen Charged in Pennsylvania School Bus Shooting, 3 Others Wanted
Related: Indiana Student Detained After Bringing Gun on School Bus
Related: Pennsylvania School Bus Shooter Apprehended
Related: Texas Student Fires Gun on School Bus

Previous article
Thomas Built Buses Achieves “World Class” Net Promoter Score for Tenth Consecutive Year

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

February 2025

Safety takes the front page in this month's issue. Read articles about how student transporters are furthering student safety...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2025

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Have you experienced an increase in illegal school bus passing incidents this school year?
82 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.