Transfinder Tops $50.1M in Revenue

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. – Transfinder Corporation’s record-breaking growth continued in 2025, as the company closed the year with $50.15 million in revenue, a 19 percent increase over the prior year and the 28th consecutive year of annual revenue growth. Transfinder, the nation’s leading developer of school transportation management solutions, including routing software, parent and driver apps and fleet maintenance and law enforcement solutions, added 180 clients in 2025. Of those new clients, 64 of those new clients left competing systems.

President and CEO Antonio Civitella shared highlights from across the company’s departments and outlined ambitious plans for the year ahead during his annual “State of the Union” presentation that includes employees from every department. “We hit the goal I set at the start of 2025—$50 million in revenue,” Civitella said. “It was a total team effort.” For 2026, Civitella has set an even higher target, projecting $60 million in revenue.

Drivers of Growth:

Several factors contributed to Transfinder’s record-setting year. Hardware sales increased 22 percent to $11.5 million. Hardware sales included tablets and RFID card readers. A major driver of hardware growth was the continued adoption of Wayfinder, Transfinder’s driver app, which provides turn-by-turn navigation and student attendance tracking. Along with Transfinder’s flagship Routefinder PLUS routing solution, Wayfinder ranked among the most-purchased products in 2025, along with the Stopfinder parent app and Servicefinder maintenance solution.

Transfinder’s Patrolfinder solution closed 2025 with clients in four states. The first notable client being the Schenectady Police Department. The company also saw a significant rise in procurement activity, participating in 217 percentmore Requests for Proposals (RFPs) than in 2024. Transfinder won 51 percent of those RFPs,

generating more than $2.2 million in revenue.

“Transfinder has never been in a stronger position,” Civitella said. “We have the right team, the right solutions, and our finger on the pulse of the industry. We can now serve the largest districts in the country. There is no opportunity in this space that we will not go after.”

Industry Recognition and Engagement

In 2025, Transfinder once again earned recognition as a Best Place to Work, Top Workplace, and Best Company to Work For in New York State. Industry leaders also voted Transfinder Best Software, Best Hardware, and Best Safety Technology for the second consecutive year.“This isn’t just me saying we have the best team and the best solutions,” Civitella said. “Our clients are part of that recognition. More and more of them are stepping forward as references to share why they chose Transfinder.” The number of client references increased 244 percent in 2025.

Transfinder further strengthened its industry presence through its Annual Client Summit (ACS), which was held outside New York and Texas for the first time. The sold-out event took place in Nashville, Tenn., drawing a record 359 attendees.

Transfinder employees also went to more conferences last year, attending 67 compared with 25 in 2024.

Impact on Student Safety

“Perhaps the most meaningful growth isn’t revenue-related at all—it’s student-related,” Civitella said. “At the end of the day, what matters most is the safe transportation of every student.”

“Routefinder PLUS was named Best Software for a reason,” Civitella said. “We’ve cracked the code to make routing faster and easier while preventing students from crossing the street and helping districts manage the driver shortage. We are saving lives and saving districts significant money.”

Usage of the Wayfinder app also surged. Trips navigated using Wayfinder increased 103 percent to 5.3 million trips in 2025, while RFID attendance scans grew 210 percent to 21.9 million for the year.

Families increasingly relied on Stopfinder for real-time visibility into their children’s transportation. In 2025, 958 districts used Stopfinder, a 24 percent increase. Nearly 1 million subscribers received 128 million GeoAlert notifications, up 120 percent, including 57 million attendance notifications, an increase of 185 percent.“As a dad, I know how important peace of mind is,” Civitella said. “We have to get it right.

Growth in Fleet Safety and Operations

Transfinder’s Servicefinder also posted strong gains, growing 46 percent to 356 clients. Those districts documented 85,382 assets, completed 132,998 work orders, and submitted 989,143 vehicle inspection forms, representing triple-digit growth across all categories.

“We say it all the time—safety begins in the garage,” Civitella said. “Servicefinder ensures vehicles are reliable and safe, closing a critical gap in student transportation safety.”

2025 Highlights

• 28th consecutive year of revenue growth

• $50.15 million in annual revenue

• 180 new clients

• 13 new employees (212 total, most in the company’s history)

• Hardware sales up 22 percent

• Named Best Software, Best Hardware, and Best Safety Technology for the second straight year by School Transportation News

• Named to Inc.’s Fastest-Growing Companies list (13th time)

• Named to The Business Review Fastest-Growing Companies list

• Recognized as a Best Place to Work, Top Workplace, and Best Company to Work For in New York State

• Attended 67 conferences nationwide

• Hosted largest Annual Client Summit to date in Nashville, Tenn.

“We worked tirelessly on all fronts in 2025,” Civitella said. “There were no easy wins. But we grew financially, technologically, and mentally. We are sharper than ever—and I expect 2026 to be the best year in the company’s history.”

About Transfinder

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Schenectady, New York, Transfinder is a national leader in intelligent transportation systems, providing transportation management systems and services to municipalities, school districts and police departments. Transfinder has been an Inc. magazine “fastest-growing company” 13 times.

The company provides software, hardware and consulting services. Transfinder received Best Software, Best Hardware and Best Safety Technology awards by industry leaders two years in a row andhas been named a Best Place to Work, Top Workplace and Best Company to Work for in New York State multiple times, For more information, visit www.transfinder.com