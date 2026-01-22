EverDriven Awards $20,000 to 30 Schools and Districts Through 2025 Driving Access Forward Initiative

DENVER, Colo. —EverDriven, the nation’s leader in Alternative Student Transportation, today announced the recipients of its 2025 Driving Access Forward micro-grant initiative, awarding $20,000 in total funding to 30 schools and districts to help remove barriers to education for students and families facing instability.

EverDriven’s Driving Access Forward initiative was created to support students, families, and school staff nationwide by addressing community-identified needs. Awards were determined through applications submitted by school representatives, with funding being used for food, clothing, school supplies, emergency rides, and essential resources, including support for students experiencing homelessness and other vulnerable populations.

Award recipients span 13 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin, highlighting the breadth of need across school communities nationwide.

“Every day, we see how transportation and access to essential needs can stand in the way of a student’s education,” said Mitch Bowling, CEO of EverDriven. “Through our Driving Access Forward initiative we launched on Giving Tuesday, our goal with this micro grant initiative was to provide tangible support directly to school districts, empowering them to meet immediate needs and keep students connected to school, no matter the circumstances.”

Addressing Critical Needs for Students and Families

While needs varied by community, award recipients consistently identified three core priorities: emergency transportation access to help students attend school consistently; essential supplies, including food, clothing, and school or care items; and direct support for students experiencing homelessness, helping remove barriers tied to housing instability. A significant number of awarded applications focused on strengthening services for students protected by the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, including funding for emergency rides, last-minute transportation needs, and other critical resources that promote stability and continuity in education. Together, these funds allow districts to respond quickly in moments of crisis, helping ensure students can remain engaged in school even during periods of uncertainty.

“I am tremendously grateful to the EverDriven team for making this opportunity possible! Funds from the Driving Access Forward grant will go to transportation, first and foremost. That was a gamechanger for us last year,” said Sara Landrum, Social Worker and McKinney-Vento Liaison, Huntington County Community School Corporation. “We have a number of students who qualify for McKinney-Vento but not for health insurance, so the remaining funds will go toward eye exams and dental work support for those students in need.”

“Thank you very much for selecting us as a recipient of the Driving Access Forward grant. We look forward to continuing our programs and services in 2026. Your support will certainly improve access for students and families in our community,” said Dr. Narineh Khemichian, Interim Director of Student Wellness Services Department, Glendale Unified School District.

EverDriven’s Driving Access Forward initiative reflects the company’s broader mission to ensure safe, reliable access to education for every student, particularly those navigating complex life circumstances. To learn more about EverDriven’s work in modernizing student transportation and policy, visit www.EverDriven.com.

About EverDriven

EverDriven delivers modern student-centered transportation that’s safe, consistent, and built for those who need it most. EverDriven specializes in transporting students across a wide range of needs — from everyday support to the most complex circumstances — including students with disabilities, students experiencing housing instability, and other high-need populations. Serving more than 800 districts across 36 states, the company completed over 2 million trips last year, 99.99% of them accident-free with 100% safety compliance. EverDriven’s deeply human, fully compliant, and AI-powered approach helps districts get students on the road in hours, not days, while maintaining consistent, high-trust rides that complement traditional yellow bus fleets. For more information, visit everdriven.com.