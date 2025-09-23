(Free Webinar) From First Day to Fine-Tuning: Optimizing Your Transportation Operations Following the Return to School

Now that you’ve made it through the beginning of the new school year, this is the optimal time to tune your transportation operations. Learn how to leverage your live ridership, routing, and call volume data to reduce missed stops, decrease parent inquiries, and enhance on-time performance.

Join Pathwise and School Transportation News on Thursday, October 9, at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET for a live 60-minute session to discover how to convert your early-semester data into concrete mid-year gains without replacing your current routing platform.

In this session, you’ll get practical tips on how to:

Reassess your routes using current ridership signals (scan data, driver logs, parent app activity, no-show patterns)

using current ridership signals (scan data, driver logs, parent app activity, no-show patterns) Improve routing reliability with targeted fixes for tier balancing, stop consolidation, bell-time alignment, and more, instead of major re-routes

with targeted fixes for tier balancing, stop consolidation, bell-time alignment, and more, instead of major re-routes Track ridership more accurately using count audits, exception workflows, and reconciliations, and turn these insights into schedule improvements

using count audits, exception workflows, and reconciliations, and turn these insights into schedule improvements Operationalize KPIs that matter—on-time percentage, call-center volume, and parent notification latency—so you know where adjustments may need to be made.

Bottom line: This isn’t starting over; it’s making smarter use of tools, data, and processes you already have—to ensure smoother operations throughout the rest of the year.

Who should attend: Transportation directors, routing/dispatch leads, and operations managers.

Brought to you by Pathwise



REGISTER BELOW:

Presenters:

Michael Roche

VP of Customer Engagement and Business Development

EZRouting

With over 13 years of experience as a Director of Transportation for a school district, Roche possesses extensive expertise in overseeing logistical operations and ensuring the safety and efficiency of transportation systems. Transitioning into consulting, he has utilized his knowledge to aid school districts in optimizing transportation operations and implementing software solutions. Currently, Roche is committed to collaborating with school districts across the country, assisting them in maximizing the benefits of the software and providing comprehensive consulting services tailored to their transportation requirements.

Carl Allen

Chief Executive Officer

4MATIV

Carl Allen is an experienced leader in education, transportation, and public policy, currently serving as CEO and founder of 4MATIV Technologies, which he launched in 2018. He previously served as Director of Transportation for Boston Public Schools, Regional Vice President for Transdev in Colorado, and COO/CFO of a charter school network in Minneapolis. Drawing on his training in urban planning and public policy from Harvard’s Kennedy School, and his early experience as a Peace Corps Volunteer teaching high school math in Ghana, Allen supports school districts in tackling complex transportation challenges. He holds degrees in industrial and manufacturing design engineering from Northwestern University and lives in St. Paul, Minnesota with his wife and three children.