(Free Webinar) The 2026 Strategic Outlook: Building Resilience Across the Four Trends in Student Transportation

The student transportation landscape is evolving faster than ever. Amid the shift to integrated technology, persistent labor shortages, conflicting ZEV mandates, and the rise of AI, relying on outdated strategies leaves your fleet vulnerable to inefficiency and risk. Discover the four essential trends that will define operational excellence in 2026.

Join experts for an exclusive, forward-looking webinar on building a resilient, intelligent, and sustainable student transportation ecosystem for your fleet. We’ll move beyond simply reacting to challenges and show you how to leverage connected technology to drive efficiency, enhance recruitment, and meet future sustainability goals.

In this session, you’ll discover how to:

Unify Your Tech Ecosystem: Stop app-juggling and data silos. Connect all on-bus technologies (telematics, ridership, cameras) into a single, comprehensive platform to gain a 360-degree view of your entire operation. (Based on: On-bus technology consolidation) Overcome the Labor Crisis: Use tech-driven incentivization and powerful, unified guidance tools to reward drivers, simplify shift coverage, and reduce the burden on your team, turning recruitment challenges into a retention advantage. (Based on: Driver shortage strategies) Balance ZEV Mandates and Budget: Strategize your fleet’s future by using data to extend the longevity of current buses, test alternative fuels, and accurately measure the ROI of Zero-Emissions Vehicles (ZEVs) to navigate conflicting government priorities. (Based on: ZEV priorities balance) Harness the Power of AI: Drive proactive safety and efficiency. Implement AI-enabled tools for predictive maintenance to prevent breakdowns and use collision probability forecasting to slash risk across your fleet. (Based on: AI adoption) Your community depends on smart, sustainable operations. Equip your team with the knowledge to optimize your school bus operations for 2026 and beyond. Register for this essential trends webinar now.

Keba Baldwin

Director of Transportation and Central Garage

Prince George’s County Public Schools

Keba Baldwin serves as the Director of Transportation & Central Garage for Prince George’s County Public Schools, one of the nation’s largest school districts. He leads operations for more than 1,200 school buses and 700 fleet vehicles, ensuring safe and reliable service for over 85,000 students each day.

Baldwin brings a unique perspective that bridges the classroom and operations. His scientific background has shaped his analytical approach, while his educator’s mindset informs his commitment to equity, safety, and service. He has led initiatives in routing optimization, safety training for transporting students with disabilities, and the adoption of clean-energy fleets.

Craig Berndt

Business Segment Manager, People Transportation

Geotab

With 15 years in telematics, Craig Berndt brings to the table extensive experience in passenger transportation, public works and other public works and vehicle sharing. In his current role at Geotab as the Business Segment Manager for People Transportation, Berndt is responsible for leading a cross functional team to ensure success in this rapidly growing area of the business. He earned an MBA in 2020 and his community engagement includes volunteering with Scouting America (formerly BSA) and his non profit animal rescue.

Alfred Karam

Former Director of Transportation (Retired)

Shenendehowa Central School District

Al Karam is a Master Gunnery Sergeant of Marines (Retired), an award-winning Director of Transportation, and a published author. Following 25 years of service in the U.S. Marine Corps, he led transportation operations for two of New York’s largest school districts for 24 years. His leadership has been recognized with multiple top honors, including the School Bus Fleet Magazine Administrator of the Year (2013) and the National Association for Pupil Transportation Larson Quality Award (2017).