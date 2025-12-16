Breaking Down Wheelchair Crash Testing at TSD Conference

Miriam Manary, the lead research engineer at the University of Michigan, provided Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs (TSD) Conference attendees an overview of crash-testing standards for wheelchairs in motor vehicles.

The Nov. 8 session emphasized why proper securement, crashworthy equipment and correct belt usage use are essential for occupant safety. She explained that testing is based on WC19, voluntary industry standards that establish minimum design and performance requirements for wheelchairs used as passenger seats in moving vehicles. It requires the wheelchairs to withstand a 30-mph frontal impact (30 mph delta-V)—a severity greater than 96 percent of real-world crashes. She explained that frontal impacts are the priority because they account for nearly half of crash events. Although side-impact testing methods have been developed, they are not yet incorporated into the standards.

Manary explained that side-facing and rear-facing wheelchair transport consistently fails crash tests because wheelchairs lack structural strength in those directions. Early tests demonstrated catastrophic failures, including seatback collapse and occupant head strikes on the vehicle interior. Only forward-facing transport currently offers a predictable, test-validated protection environment.

Manary added that the vehicle mass matters. Larger vehicles, such as school buses, experience lower delta-V in similar crash scenarios, thus reducing injury risk for all occupants. Still, correct equipment use remains essential, she said.

WC19 wheelchairs provide crash-tested securement points, stronger frames and accessible hook paths designed to allow all four tie-downs to be attached in under 10 seconds. Yet, many school transportation issues arise from insufficient space within the vehicle.

She added that poor securement remains a major challenge. Common mistakes include attaching tie-downs to removable parts such as footrests, armrests and quick-release wheels, Manary said. A securement point must always be a strong, welded portion of the main frame. Plus, using fewer than four straps dramatically increases rotation and instability, she added, noting a significant portion of injuries stems not from wheelchair movement but from improper or absent occupant restraints.

Riders in wheelchairs must wear crash-tested seatbelts because they lack the protection of compartmentalized seating, Manary continued, adding that a good fit is essential.

Lap belts must rest low on the pelvis, “If it’s not on the thigh, it’s too high,” angled 30–70 degrees from vertical. Shoulder belts must cross mid-shoulder, avoiding the neck but staying far enough inboard to prevent sliding off, she said.

Additional hazards come from loose equipment such as ventilators, trays or oxygen tanks. In crash tests, even an 11-pound device can become a dangerous projectile at high speeds.

Emerging research focuses on future mobility, including universal docking systems that allow wheelchair users to independently secure their chairs in autonomous vehicles and, potentially, aircraft. Early prototypes show promise, offering independence while meeting crash performance comparable to four-point tie-downs, Manary said.