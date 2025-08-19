Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E270) Not Just a Job: Hear From Dick Fischer School Bus Safety Scholarship Award Winner

School Transportation Nation – Episode 270

By Claudia Newton

More EPA regulatory changes in the truck and bus market prompt continuing clean fuel conversations. Also, learn more about the crucial training at the upcoming Transporting Students with Disabilities & Special Needs Conference and Trade Show.

Kara Sands, transportation lead trainer and driver at Hanover Community Schools Corporation in Indiana, was selected to receive the inaugural Dick Fischer School Bus Safety Scholarship for STN EXPO West this year. She discusses ways to promote safe school bus operations and her takeaways from STN EXPO.

Read more about safety.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.


 

Message from IC Bus.

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Seneca Valley Partners with First Student to Deliver Smarter, Safer Student Transportation

