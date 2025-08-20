2025 Garage Stars Announced: Relying on Training

Earlier this year, School Transportation News invited nominations for exceptional professionals in fleet management to be considered for a feature in the August 2025 edition of its magazine. This year, STN celebrates its 10th year of Garage Stars.

Approximately 80 nominations were submitted by school districts, private transportation providers, school bus dealers, and industry vendors.

From these submissions, 10 standouts (three teams and seven individuals) were selected for the 10th annual Garage Stars spotlight, featured in the August Edition of School Transportation News magazine. A new section was also added to highlight the teams behind these outstanding professionals, showcasing the collaborative efforts that support fleet excellence.

The editorial team, using a 10-point evaluation system developed by consultant and STN Technical Editor Bob Pudlewski, identified this year’s honorees based on the following criteria:

Community involvement

Professional credentials

Contributions to industry advancement

Leadership qualities

Scope of responsibility, particularly in supervisory roles

Career and life experience

Length of service in the field

Ability to train and mentor others

Recognition from regulatory agencies

Overall value to their transportation program

Here is the full list of this year’s nominees:

Mark Alford

Mechanic

Cajon Valley Union School District, California:

Mark is always willing to look at any situations that may arise.

Joel Alvarez

Bus Mechanic

Leander Independent School District, Texas:

I would like to nominate Joel in recognition of his outstanding knowledge and dedication. He consistently demonstrates a deep understanding of potential issues that can arise with buses and works hard to ensure that tasks are completed efficiently and on time. Joel is always willing to assist—whether it’s answering questions from dispatch or supporting drivers with concerns related to the buses. His certified license and background as a mechanic, following his military service, have made him an invaluable asset to our team. His professionalism, work ethic, and expertise deserve to be recognized and appreciated.

Aaron Applegate

Head of Maintenance

Auxillo Muncie Division, Indiana:

Aaron truly cares about the drivers and their safety. He goes above and beyond, everyday. He addresses issues promptly and always follows up. He always has a friendly, smiling face, and a great story to tell. Whether it be from the time he served our country or Life experiences. Aaron has went out of his way, to even help fix the personal vehicles of fellow employees, because his kindness and compassion is unlike no other. This example resonates throughout his entire team, which includes Brent, Ron and Kaleb. Together, they ensure the children and drivers, of the muncie community has safe, reliable transportation. Whether it be 5:30 a.m., or 6:00 p.m., they’re always there to answer questions, and provide support. I am proud, and consider it an honor to nominate Aaron and his team.

Engineering Associates

South Carolina Department of Education:

I would like to nominate the outstanding group of engineering associates at the South Carolina Department of education. These six individuals go above and beyond their normal work duties to ensure their assigned shops are supported and that the students of South Carolina are on the most safe and reliable buses possible. They conduct valuable training to the technicians statewide to ensure they are up to speed on all of the latest technology and repair methods. These guys have a strong commitment to the safe transportation for the students of South Carolina and they lead by example. They are always eager to share their experience with classes at STN and [South Carolina Association for Pupil Transportation]. Collectively, this group has over 120 years of experience in SCDE student transportation it it would not be as successful as it is without this group.

Ricky Baumgartner

Mechanic

Rockwall ISD, Texas:

Knowledgeable, lead, integrity and willing to help.

Anthony Beltran

Lead Mechanic

Antelope Valley School Transportation Agency, California:

It is my pleasure to nominate Anthony Beltran, Lead Shop Mechanic at AVSTA, for the Outstanding Maintenance Professional award. Anthony is not just a skilled mechanic—he’s the backbone of our shop, a leader, and the driving force behind our team’s success. Managing a fleet of 237 school buses, including 42 electric, as well as CNG and diesel models, Anthony leads a team of 20 mechanics to ensure our buses run safely, efficiently, and reliably. He’s the go-to expert for troubleshooting, mentoring, and solving last-minute challenges. His vast industry network allows him to find solutions quickly, keeping our operations running smoothly. What truly sets Anthony apart is his relentless drive to learn. He proactively enrolls in training and certifications to stay ahead of critical advancements—especially in EV technology—ensuring AVSTA is prepared for the future of fleet maintenance.Beyond his expertise, Anthony is an incredible mentor who takes pride in teaching and guiding others. His leadership fosters a culture of collaboration and growth.Above all, Anthony is dependable. Whether staying late to get a bus back on the road or helping a colleague, he goes above and beyond every single day. David Bittner

Assistant Director

New Hanover County Schools, North Carolina:

The team of mechanics supporting New Hanover County Schools are an amazing value to the transportation program. Our 15 mechanics work hard to keep our fleet running and up to date. Over the last 12-months, our mechanics have upgraded 80 buses to have illuminated stop arms and school bus signs. They’ve upgraded 89 of our buses to have Samsara dashcams, telematics, and diagnostics. These industry developments have made our buses safer in visibility, GPS tracking, and mechanical reporting. Our fuel and tire team was cut from three to two positions while our Mechanic two team is currently short staffed. Through all of this adversity, each team member has increased their level of responsibility for the 140 yellow buses we maintain. Almost all of our Mechanic II’s are credentialed as Monthly Inspectors and our team regularly engages in industry development training opportunities from our vendors. The work this crew does to keep our students safely transported to and from their education is invaluable.

Joel Boughman

Head Mechanic

Perry Local Schools, Ohio:

Joel has been with Perry Local Schools for 23 years. Joel keeps our buses on a routine maintenance schedule and does an excellent job at keeping everything in great working condition. All our buses are serviced in house as well as all repairs. This saves our district a great deal of money by having a mechanic that is able to handle all these different tasks. During our annual inspections Joel has done a fantastic job for many years with his routine of running our buses. His organization and dedication to this process has allowed for minimal defects. Our garage has won the J Babe Stern Award over 10 times during Joel’s career, thanks to his leadership.

Steve Bradford

Fleet Supervisor

Huntington Beach Union High School District, California:

I would like to nominate Steve for his exceptional dedication to safety, leadership, and the invaluable life experiences he brings as a mechanic. Throughout his career, Steve has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards in every task he undertakes. His attention to detail ensures that equipment is not only in optimal working condition but also safe for everyone involved. As a leader, Steve’s ability to guide and mentor others is unparalleled. He leads by example, always taking the time to share his knowledge and ensure his team is well-equipped to tackle any challenges that arise. His calm demeanor and clear communication make him a reliable resource, instilling confidence in both his peers and the newer team members. Steve’s extensive life experiences as a mechanic have made him a true problem solver, able to think critically and adapt to any situation. His technical skills are matched only by his ability to stay calm under pressure, ensuring that operations run smoothly even in the most demanding circumstances. His dedication, leadership, and wealth of experience make him a deserving nominee for this recognition.

Motor Pool Manager

Plano Independent School District, Texas:

Austin and his team have not only streamlined maintenance processes, but have come together as a cohesive team instead of an AM or PM shift. When Austin started the amount of outstanding work orders was mind blowing! With great leadership, organization and complete trust and cooperation from his team, the shop remains on top of all work orders. The motor pool team are all taking advantage of TASBT classes as well as other special trainings when available, and continually work towards acquiring and maintaining their ASE certifications. I appreciate the fact that any one of the motor pool team will take the time to answer questions or address concerns from the drivers. They are quick to respond to road calls or accidents, and always put the driver’s mind at ease once they arrive. The motor pool team gets along amazingly, with little to no drama. They are proud of what they accomplish on a daily basis, and the district as a whole knows they can depend on them to keep all the vehicles running and most importantly SAFE!! Thank you to the outstanding Plano ISD Motor Pool Team, we appreciate your dedication!

Joshua Carter

Fleet Specialist

Dallas Independent School District, Texas:

Mr. Carter joined the team, and his impact was immediately recognized through his quality of work. Mr. Carter has been an asset to the team bringing a skill set that has decrease turnaround time for repairs that resulted in a significant reduction of transportation disruption.

Rigoberto Chavez

Lead Technician

Carrollton Farmers Branch Independent School District, Texas:

Rigo is always willing and happy to help anyone and never gets testy or frustrated when he’s in the middle of something and gets pulled away because someone need assistance. He has a great attitude! Also, our shop foreman stepped down from his role and Rigoberto has stepped in and assumed those responsibilities seamlessly. The shop was behind on PM’s and they came in on Saturday and were able to get caught up. We have been short staffed this school year and the mechanics have been stepping in wherever necessary, including covering routes and trips. He is vital to the success of this service center.

Mathew Cheney

Mechanic

Bow School District, New Hampshire:

As the sole mechanic for our district, Matt single- handedly maintains, services and performs all body to a fleet over 20 school buses and eight school vehicles. He has 32 year of dedicated services to the District & Town, his work ethic is second to none.

Matt has been the one to arrive hours before buses leave to ensure they start and and manual remove snow during storms- sometimes needing to clear them twice due to our unpredictable New England weather. If a driver submits a maintenance request, he ensures it’s addresses within 24 hours unless a part delay prevents it. Beyond his technical expertise, Matt is always available to assist drivers with any questions they may have. He takes the time to explain issues in detail, often using visual aids to help drivers better understand how their buses operate and what to look out for. His willingness to educate not only make our team stronger but also contributes to the overall safety and efficiency of our transportation team. He sets a high bar for mechanics everywhere. His level of dedication, knowledge, and commitment to excellence is unmatched and he takes immense pride in his work.

Roy Chura

Lead Mechanic

Youngstown City School District, Ohio:

He is always willing to help, goes above and beyond to make sure our buses are running and ready when we need them. He shows up no matter what and tries to make sure everything runs smoothly. I think he deserves this award because he doesn’t get enough recognition. A very decent hard working man, Keeps his team together. Works hard at keeping our buses up to speed. Will do anything he can to make things better in our district. “Gotta Love Him!”

Frank Cieslak

Head Mechanic

Deer Lakes School District, Pennsylvania:

Frank Cieslak, Bob Mellinger and Matt Nelson operate like a well-oiled machine. Despite being short on drivers, they’ve stepped up to drive and manage the entire garage without missing a beat. They’ve handled everything thrown their way and not only got the job done—but did it exceptionally well. From covering open runs to working on the fleet of buses, they’ve taken on every task and situation with skill and determination, ensuring nothing falls through the cracks. Their teamwork, reliability, and dedication have been truly outstanding.

Mike Corneloup

Lead

Cleburne Independent School District, Texas:

Our shop was down to two people for six months and did an amazing job taking care of any and all issues that came up. Now that we are fully staffed they are going above and beyond their jobs by helping drive buses when we are short drivers. Because like they say at the end of the day we are here as a team to make sure every child has a safe ride to school.

Gary Crumbacker

Service Center Manager

School District of Indian River County, Florida:

After four decades of service in the transportation industry as a technician, parts manager and service center manager, Gary Crumbacker now oversees a staff of seven working to maintain a safe fleet of school buses and white fleet vehicles. As part of Florida’s Treasure Coast, the School District of Indian River County looked to honor the community’s natural surroundings with a clean alternative fuel while reducing transportation costs. Gary was instrumental in the adoption of propane buses, which has led to greater success with shop safety, cleanliness and budget management. A graduate of Nashville Auto Diesel College, Gary is a certified Florida school bus inspector, member of the Florida Clean Cities Coalition and holds a Master ASE heavy truck certification. He provides a level of autonomy and mentorship to his team, leading through collaboration and curiosity by listening to their proposed diagnoses and approaches, then engaging in discussions about the best solution. Gary serves on the high school auto shop class advisory board because he’s invested in the next generation and hopes to help young adults advance in the transportation field.Gary has dedicated 40 years to school bus garage service — prioritizing student safety, training and team support.

Burt Davies

Mechanic

Oregon City School District, Oregon:

Burt goes above and beyond to ensure that our drivers, buses and children in our community are taken care of. Burt always has a positive attitude and a smile on his face, he is always the first to pop up and ask how he can help, whether its a stranded driver, ensuring that our buses are in tip top shape, helping with something on a top shelf or a fun event that we need volunteers for. For example, we implemented a community engagement team within our department last Spring and Burt was one of the first people to commit to help out. Watching him interact with the kids during a parade or an event is truly heartwarming. He dresses up in our bus costume to hand out fliers, candy, coloring pages and stickers and the kids absolutely love it! He’s the first to lend a hand when we have a bus driver appreciation, whether that’s cooking, setting up or making coffees. Burt can do it all whether that’s rolling up his sleeves and fixing a bus or grabbing a bag of candy to make child smile. He is indispensable part of our team and we are lucky to have him!

Hebert Day

Lead Mechanic

MSAD 35/ RSU 35, Maine:

“Buddy” has stepped up, and brought our garage back to a workable environment. We were with out a mechanic for some time. His positive attitude and knowledge has changed our department. He continues to show how much knowledge he has. Even when he has never attempted a task he still masters it with patience. I only wish we had him sooner.

Jim Dunkin

Lube Tech

North Kansas City Schools, Missouri:

Jim is always going above and beyond for our drivers and students. He comes in 4am and stays till 5pm or later to make sure students are taken care of. He stays on top of shop work and drives some of our special needs buses when needed. After working for the district for almost 25 years, he is set to retire shortly. (Every year this happens.) The way Jim interacts with drivers, parents, and students is remarkable and inspiring. He is always positive and willing to help make sure the students have and had a great day.

Bill Eberhart

Lead Mechanic

Marshalltown Community School District, Iowa:

The MCSD Mechanics are being nominated because of their work ethic, dedication, and commitment to keeping the equipment in excellent operating condition. In the past three years, the MCSC mechanics have eliminated the need to take our equipment to other repair shops to be worked on. They have taken the time to be trained on minor and major repairs and have the proper tools to complete the repairs that need to be completed. They have created a positive environment in our shop with the drivers that helps with the communications when something is wrong with one of the buses. The Mechanics have taken the appropriate steps to ensure the work environment is safe and clear of any hazards. It is evident how much pride the Mechanics take in their work by how the equipment looks and the relationships they are building. This team is willing to take on any mechanical job, from replacing an engine, fuel tanks, and converters, with a philosophy that no job is impossible. They are making a significant difference with the work they do. I am proud to recommend the team for the recognition.

Clayton Edquest

Leadman Mechanic

Denver Public Schools, Colorado:

Clayont has brought many years of knowledge to the team he is willing to mentor anyone who needs help. Clayton has set the bar in building the relationships with our customers.

Robert Enger

Shop Manger

Sunrise Bus Comapny Lakeview Bus Lines, Illinois:

Robbie manages a diverse fleet that includes buses, cars, and trucks, which operates across two distinct locations. He supervises a team of three mechanics tasked with the maintenance of a fleet consisting of 200 vehicles, all of which frequently encounter accidents and breakdowns. Furthermore, the drivers often fail to complete essential documentation. Robbie is deeply committed to his responsibilities, frequently prioritizing his work over family obligations to ensure the safety of the buses and the well-being of the children they transport. He consistently demonstrates a willingness to exceed standard expectations, making it his passion to enhance his work. Additionally, he creates educational videos for YouTube, aimed at providing fellow technicians with valuable tips and insights. From plowing snow to everyday grounds clean-up to taking out the trash to fix a water leak on a sink always goes above and beyond.

Glemon English

Lead Transportation & Fleet Operations Director

Savannah Chatham Public School System, Georgia:

Mr. English joined our district in January 2024 and has made an immediate and significant impact. He has revitalized the shop area, establishing a bus replacement cycle that was nonexistent. He has played a crucial role in the launch of 25 electric vehicles (EV), and being involved in the completion of the EV charging station. Before joining us, Mr. English gained valuable experience at the U.S. Postal Service, contributing to the implementation of electric postal trucks. This background has proven highly beneficial in his current role, particularly in addressing key operational challenges. He has effectively resolved issues related to MS data sheets, EPA compliance concerning oil disposal, and the fueling station, while also managing an audit to improve the organization of our parts department, which was in urgent need of attention.Mr. English’s proficiency in Excel and data management is exemplary, which has directly contributed to the development of an outstanding on-time delivery dashboard—a strategic tool vital to our team.

Having joined the district just three months after my arrival, Mr. English has been instrumental in improving both the equipment and processes for our mechanics. His leadership, combined with his technical expertise, guides the team toward greater efficiency and innovation.

Mike Evans

Transportation Shop Manager

Reynoldsburg City Schools, Ohio:

Mike goes above and beyond as shop manager. Not only does he take care of the ordering and over seeing what is going on in the garage he physical helps work on the buses with his mechanics, mentors them making sure the fleet is safe for our drivers and students. He comes in early and stays late if needed. Always reading, making calls, staying up on laws, etc. to make sure he stays updated on any changes.

Mike Fortner

Service Center Lead

Tristar Transportation, Ohio:

Mike is an expert mechanic and takes great pride in our commitment to safety. He manages a fleet of over 150 vehicles and consistently goes above and beyond the integral part of maintaining/fixing our vehicles in which we transport special needs students and older individuals. He leads a team of 3 and has the respect and confidence of them and of our entire company. His competency is off the charts and I personally rely on him constantly to ensure our large fleet is not only in working order but that he is taking the necessary steps in putting our drivers and clients in safe vehicles. We would not have the success as one of the largest door to door specialty transportation companies in Ohio without a good mechanic, fortunately we have a great one.

Clayton Francis

Fleet Manager

Hoglund Transportation, Minnesota:

I’m nominating my school bus maintenance staff because they’re hands-down the most hardworking and talented crew out there. We’ve got a team of ten, and these guys can build a bus from scratch and make it look brand new. One day, they’re rebuilding an engine, the next they’re fixing a rental car, and the day after that, they’re working on an ambulance or even a jet ski. No matter what the problem is, they can handle it with barely a concern, they revel in the new challenges from day to day. Our fleet of school buses is one of the best in the state thanks to their attention to detail, which also leads to fewer breakdowns and fewer buses on the side of the road making the students in the Monticello School District safer every day.Simply put, without them, buses wouldn’t run in Monticello. They’re the backbone of this operation, and I can’t think of a group more deserving of recognition.

Matt Gordineer

Head Mechanic

Katonah-Lewisboro School District, New York:

This team has been short a mechanic for over a year. And there was a time when they where two man down. Yet they have kept their DOT score unchanged (98 to 99%) Often we need to take them away from their primary work in order to cover runs because of the driver shortage. They are ready, willing and able to help. Matt does a great job with minimal supervision. He very conscientious. He and his team are hard workers who I feel should be recognized.

Ross Henry

Lead Mechanic Tech

CJUSD/G&T Trucking, California:

Ross is a great communicator and has been training our newest mechanic since October 2024. His best attribute is diagnostic. This guy can diagnose anything and is 99% correct. He is extremely thorough in maintenance and repairs with excellent knowledge of school bus reporting as well as organizational. He always returns texts or calls the same day. He is enthusiastic with a friendly, humorous personality. Very social

Eugene Huang

M2 Mechanic

New Hanover County Schools, North Carolina:

Eugene and his family came to the U.S. from India and has excelled here in the transportation department. First as a full time bus driver and part time fuel house attendant, he then moved to a full time fuel truck driver and part time bus driver. I recognized early on that Eugene picked up on things very fast and isn’t afraid to try anything. I asked if he would like to apply for the open mechanic position and he did. Eugene has a regular bus route in the morning and then works in the garage the remainder of the day. He has become a valued asset to our department in a very short time.

Zachary Hulin

Service Manager

DS Bus South, Louisiana:

Zachary is forward thinking and proactive. He has implemented new ideas and procedures to our shops to help in preventive and proactive maintenance. He demonstrates leadership and is relatable to his subordinates. He understands how the maintenance department’s performance directly effects the operation department’s ability to run routes safely and dependably.

Joe Huster

Head/Lead Mechanic supervisor

Mehlville School district, Missouri:

When I say Joe Huster and team are phenomenal, it’s an understatement. Not only does he go above and beyond through rain, sleet and snow (literally)! Joe always shows up to keep our fleet in top condition, Mehlville just had our annual State inspection and again was awarded with a 98 percent with over 100 buses to inspect! Pretty impressive! Joe has also had some major medical issues that he continue to push through and never takes off! Wow! Joe has also been down two mechanics since last year, he is making the impossible happen with x6 staff, including himself. If Joe Huster and the Mechanics at the Mehlville school district are not perfect candidates for if nothing else but true acknowledgement and gratitude for the hard work and services, I don’t know who would be.

Melvin Jabob

Maintenance Manager

Howard County/Zum Services, Inc., Virginia:

Mel has done an outstanding job with our fleet maintenance program in Howard County. The performance of the team has been stellar. KPIs and Out of Service lists are well maintained.

Ryan Janowski

Mechanic Coordinator

Klein Indepdent School District, Texas:

I am writing to nominate Ryan Janowski for the prestigious Garage Star Award, recognizing his exceptional contributions and dedication to Klein ISD over the past 18 years. Ryan has served as a Mechanic Coordinator for two decades, demonstrating unmatched expertise and leadership in the field. He is ASE certified and has maintained this certification for 11 years, reflecting his continued commitment to excellence. Over the years, Ryan’s technical skills and knowledge have significantly contributed to the success of our maintenance operations, he consistently goes above and beyond to ensure everything runs smoothly.One of Ryan’s most outstanding qualities is his exceptional leadership and his ability to manage complex tasks, guide team members, and foster a collaborative work environment has had a lasting impact on our department’s productivity and morale. Ryan is known for his reliability—whether it’s for a major project or everyday tasks, he can always be counted on to deliver outstanding results. Ryan’s work ethic, leadership, and consistent ability to deliver results are qualities that make him a truly deserving candidate for the Garage Star Award. We are incredibly fortunate to have him on our team, and I am proud to nominate him for this well-deserved recognition. Ricardo Jimenez

Mechanic

Lakeport MOT, California:

Young man with the responsibilty of maintaining nine type1 buses and four type2 buses by himself. Not to mention the 45 -day inspections this young man is a Rock star always attentive always there to listen to issuse from drivers and address them. For one man i have nothing but respect he does the darn thing in our yard. Not to mention he’ll jump in a bus as a substitute driver.

Frank Jonas

Chief Mechanic

West Milford BOE, New Jersey:

Mr. Jonas and his entire team make bus maintenance feel simple. They are knowledgeable, accommodating to outside districts, and practical in their recommendations and repairs. Everyone on the team are friendly and considerate in any form of communication. I appreciate all of the hard work they do.

Zack Jones

Shop Foreman

Robertson County Schools, Tennessee:

Zack is a leader who goes above and beyond to train and support the shop team members that he leads everyday. When he is not training, he is either giving tremendous customer service to the bus drivers of our county to make sure they are able to provide transportation to and from school for the students of Robertson County. Additionally, Zack also helps sub drive to cover routes to make sure students are provided the opportunity to a free education. He is a ASE Master School Bus Technician as well.

Mikayl Kippen

Heavy Duty School Bus Mechanic

Allegan Area ESA — Allegan, Michigan:

Mikayl makes sure that his main priority is always safety and comfort of our students. Dealing with Special Needs students and young adults, Mikayl understands the importance of performance and safety in the fleet. He never thinks twice about jumping up to help a driver or check out an issues that they may be having.

Doug Klein

Mechanic

Rockwall Independent School District, Texas:

Knowledgeable, lead, integrity and willing to help.

Chad Klinge

Bus Mechanic

Patrick Henry Local Schools, Ohio:

Chad is the top in his industry in Northwest Ohio. He is sought after by neighboring districts for advice and his services. Chad has led and developed multiple grants that have provided for a safer and more effective bus garage for our school district. Additionally, Chad hosts regional workshops on our campus to bring vendors to a part of the state that they may not normally go. Lastly, Chad is willing to go above and beyond for our district. He is willing to plow snow, help students when in need, and even barbecue lunch for our students.

Chris Kurzmann

Heavy Duty Mechanic

Allegan Area ESA — Allegan, Michigan:

While upholding safety and security of our fleet of 25 special needs school buses, Chris finds the time to be a late night instructor for our young adult program at the Allegan Area Tech Center. Chris goes above and beyond not only in the garage, but also on the school bus. He notices a vacancy and is the first to offer up his time to make sure our students receive their transportation. Chris strives to be the best and offers his guidance and support to our local districts and/or any staff member that may need it. His work will never go unappreciated to Allegan Area ESA!

Kyle Lawrence

Lead Mechanic

Oakdale Joint Unified School District, California:

Kyle goes above and beyond for our transportation department making sure our buses are running correctly. He makes sure the 45-day inspections are getting done correctly and that we pass our terminal inspections. He is involved in our CSEA union. Kyle is very efficent as a mechanic and has a lot to offer the district in that respect. With Kyle here at our district the repairs are done in a timely fashion instead of being sent out, Kyle has been a mechanic for 20 plus years. He has been with our district since 2018 and in that time has made our buses safer on the road and made the time it took for major repairs less time . He cares a lot about his job and puts in all his effort to ensure the safety of our student at Oakdale Joint unified School district. He is also involved with CASTO and goes to the conferences for the last 2 years, to learn more about the Transportation industry. Kyle attends training that he made need to keep up eith the every changing world of school buses and their safety. Kyle is a very valuable part of our transportation department .

Joe Liff

Mechanic

Granville Exempted Village Schools, Ohio:

Our mechanic team has saved the district money from not having to send out things for repair and keeping up on daily PM’s with no problem. Along with being a mechanic they are also sub/driver’s for the district. Joe also does routing for us. They have also created a breakdown “bus” that can go on site to a bus that is having issues and fix right there. They really are “Jack of all trades” when it comes to the garage, and we would be lost with out them. Any district would be lucky to have the skill and knowledge in mechanics that we have here in Granville. Not only do I feel that they both are deserving of this, I feel that they deserve this and so much more.

Clayton Lovell

Lead Mechanic

Snohomish School District, Washington:

Clayton has gone above his job expectations whenever asked. He has a vast knowledge of information and is willing to share with anyone. He has patience for every employee and project that is asked of him.

Antonio Luna

Fleet Maintenance Manager

Los Angeles Unified School District, California:

Antonio and his team have show substantial leadership both within LAUSD as well as in the community. Showing both innovation and leadership in bus maintenance practices and sustainability, Antonio encourages his team to continue to advance their skills and their knowledge base.

Dan Mangan

Fleet Manager

Alexandria City Public Schools, Virginia:

Dan maintains and manages an efficient fleet ensuring vehicles are in good condition and safe. Dan prioritizes safety, ensuring our drivers and vehicles are well – maintained and compliant with regulations. Dan communication with his staff, and peers are invaluable, active listening and building strong relationships. Dan is always there when we need a listening hear and good advice. Dan wears many hats. Besides being an outstanding Fleet manager for the past 4 years, he is also Head of the Teams committee, and we have the best work get together and everyone enjoys them. We are fortunate to have Dan, and you can see his success from his team and how well they work together.

Tom McCracken

Garage Manager

W.L. Roenigk Inc. — Leechburg Area School District, New Kensington-Arnold School District & Burrell School District, Pennsylvania:

There is no one title that suits Tom McCracken and all that he does every day at W.L. Roenigk Inc. Garage manager, dispatcher, mechanic, leader and more all describe Tom. He’s not your typical 71-year-old. Known for his loud, commanding voice, he’s never one to back down from a challenge and will always take the lead. He’s helped to develop a talented mechanical crew and an outstanding group of employees at his garage.

He has a long history at our company, starting back in 1979 as a mechanic, he never set out to be in management, but stepped up to the plate in the early 1980s. Tom helped lead his garage to what is now a location that transports three area school districts with over 100 vehicles in his fleet and all the staff that drive them. You will catch Tom working all over his garage, from in the shop, on the phone at his desk or even in the wash bay pitching in. He’s anywhere and everywhere. He is always one to lend a helping hand whether offering his mechanical expertise or helping to cover a run, Tom is there to help anyone who needs him.

Edward Meindersee

Lead Mechanic

Pittsburg Unified School District, California:

Ed Meindersee is our lead mechanic. A very responsible and trustworthy person. You can count on him and will never fail you on his services. My district service transportation is always in good condition.

Josue Mendoza

Mechanic

Rockwall Indepdent School District, Texas:

Knowledgeable, lead, integrity and willing to help.

James Meyer

Technician Team Lead

United Bus Sales, Minnesota:

United Bus Sales believes that we have something rare and worth recognizing. We have three second generation technicians who have proudly followed in their father’s footsteps. These individuals are more than just skilled technicians, they are specialized in HVAC, Video/Audio installations, and ADA equipment. They represent passion, legacy, and dedication to school transportation. James Meyer began in the field in 2019, Carlos Ortiz in 2016, and Donald Barthel in 2015 continuing a family tradition of excellence. Each were mentored by experienced professionals—often family—and now mentor others, helping shape the next generation. Their contributions go far beyond the shop. Throughout their careers, each of them has worked in many areas of school transportation —washing buses, driving routes, and training new drivers. This hands-on experience gives them deep insight into the industry’s daily challenges and needs. Their pride, mentorship, and dedication strengthens the team and helps move the entire school transportation community forward.United Bus Sales is more than a workplace—it’s a living legacy. As a third-generation family-owned dealership, its roots run deep.

Jeromy Mink

Shop Foreman

Corsicana Independent School District, Texas:

He is a pastor of a congregation. Mr. Mink has various certifications as being a mechanic He’s shows great leadership. He doesn’t ask anyone to do something that he won’t do himself. Helps out on routes when we are short drivers. This man is a person of great integrity. He is a problem solver according to the day to day problems, whether its a route problem, a student leaving items on the bus, or just his co-workers problems. He prays with them and tries to keep everyone encouraged. He will cook food for the employees and he loves the students. Students have to be really disrespectful for him to do a Bus Conduct Report. Valuable to our district.

Daniel Moreno

Maintenance Manager

STORER Transportation, California:

I have enjoyed working with Mr. Moreno, Maintenance Manager at the Palmdale School District of Transportation, for four years. He has demonstrated exceptional technical expertise, strong leadership, and a commitment to excellence. A good leader contributes significantly to team success, and Mr. Moreno exemplifies this. He is reliable and proficient, with a deep understanding of our bus systems. His ability to analyze complex mechanical issues and implement effective solutions has ensured smooth operations. Mr. Moreno actively participates in our Christmas parades and plays a key role in the engineering and decorating efforts. He is dedicated, organized, and consistently meets deadlines. Beyond his technical skills, Mr. Moreno brings integrity and passion to his work, always seeking innovative ways to optimize processes. I wholeheartedly recommend him for the Garage Star of the Year.

Bart Nielsen

Transportation Director/Mechanic

Rangely School District, Colorado:

Our transportation director and head mechanic is the heartbeat of our transportation department and a true leader in our district. With years of hands-on experience, he understands every nut and bolt of our fleet and takes personal responsibility for keeping students safe and buses road-ready. As a certified trainer and “Train the Trainer” for safety checks, he not only ensures compliance but builds capacity in others. His leadership extends far beyond the garage—serving on our local college board, coaching junior high football, and mentoring students daily. He’s deeply invested in our community, often the first to arrive and the last to leave, even on weekends. He brings innovation and care to every task—from sourcing the latest training videos to jumping behind the wheel when a route is uncovered. He’s also quick to support neighboring districts, offering training, inspections, and driver assistance without hesitation. His commitment is driven by a deep love for kids and a belief in doing what’s right. With no job too small and no challenge too great, he models integrity, service, and excellence. A great husband, father, and colleague—he’s not just a transportation leader—he’s an irreplaceable part of our school family.

Mahlon Osterhout

Head Mechanic

Raystown Transit Service, Pennsylvania:

Mahlon is a perfectionist and demands this from his team. He doesn’t place a band aid on a breakdown just to get it back on the line quickly. Mahlon is keenly aware of the importance of his role in keeping vehicles maintained to a high standard as these vehicles transport children. When a driver comes to him with an issue, he stops what he is doing to do a quick evaluation and outline of what needs done. He is very efficient in working through problems and repairs to get drivers going in their vehicle. Mahlon’s talents are many in the garage from mechanical to body work. He keeps a clean and organized garage that brings comments from many individuals such as vendors, police inspectors and drivers. He is well respected and liked by all.

Dan Page

Lead Bus Mechanic

Eaton Community Schools, Ohio:

Dan is the type of person and professional the will go above and beyond not only for his district’s bus fleet but our ESC bus fleet as well. He makes it a point to work us in and get us finished in between routes knowing we can’t afford a bus to be downed due to us having only one spare to fall back on.

Darron Parker

Assistant Director

Alexander County Schools, North Carolina:

Let me start by providing some background on the Alexander County school bus garage. For nearly two years, the county operated without a director, and during that time, the lead mechanic (one of only two mechanics) was appointed assistant director to manage the day-to-day operations. He did his best with limited resources, relying on just one other mechanic. When I came on board as the new director, there was a lot to be done. My first priority was to build a team of mechanics.Michael Younce, who had been employed as a fuel truck driver, was moved into a Mechanics I position and joined the shop on my first day. The next step was hiring a new fuel truck driver and another mechanic. Josh Knotts was brought in as the fuel truck driver, and Bradley Whitener was hired as our newest mechanic.Now, let me introduce you to this hard-working crew. Michael, the oldest of the group, is probably our best motivator. He’s known to serenade us on our birthdays and is always the first to take on the most challenging tasks.

Roger Pearson

Mechanic

Mustang Public Schools, Oklahoma:

Roger tries his best to ensure each bus is cared for to the best of his ability. During routes, he will check over activity buses going out that day to prepare for coaches who may be driving them. Roger will use his knowledge and resources to pinpoint a problem rather than brush it off for later. He is a great mechanic, and we are blessed to have him in our organization.

Michael Pendergraph

Transportation Shop Supervisor

Savannah Chatham County Public School System, Georgia:

Michael Pendergraph, a product of the Savannah Chatham County Public School System, has provided exceptional service and leadership for over 20 years in the Transportation fleet department. As an accomplished technician with automotive and school bus certifications, Michael’s engine-building expertise has saved the district hundreds of thousands of dollars. His approach to maintaining the fleet is driven by passion, love, and safety, treating every bus as if his own child were riding in the front seat. Currently serving as the shop supervisor, Michael leads a crew of seasoned technicians who strive to make every day better than the last. His leadership fosters an environment of accountability, action, and empowerment. Michael’s dedication to his work and his team is evident in the high standards he sets and the positive impact he has on the district’s transportation services. His commitment to safety and excellence ensures that the fleet operates smoothly and efficiently, benefiting the entire school community. Michael Pendergraph’s contributions are invaluable, and his leadership continues to inspire those around him.

Jonny Petaros

Mechanic

Nye County School District, Nevada:

Utmost work ethic coupled with a need to help and learn all the new technology. Jonny is always ready for any challenge with a smile and an attitude that keep us comfortable with the process of repairs

Michelle Peterson

Maintenance Supervisor

Pacific Union District, California:

Shelly is the best maintenance supervisor at our school for several reasons. First and foremost, her dedication to maintaining a safe and clean environment is unmatched. She consistently goes above and beyond to ensure that all facilities are in top-notch condition, which directly impacts the well-being of students and staff. Moreover, Shelly possesses exceptional leadership skills. She communicates effectively with her team, fostering a collaborative atmosphere where everyone feels valued and heard. Her approachable nature encourages open dialogue, allowing her to address concerns promptly and efficiently. Additionally, Shelly’s problem-solving abilities are remarkable. Whether it’s a minor repair or a major issue, she tackles challenges head-on, often finding innovative solutions that save time and resources. Her proactive approach to maintenance not only prevents future problems but also enhances the overall functionality of our school. In summary, Shelly’s commitment, leadership, and problem-solving skills make her an outstanding maintenance supervisor. She truly embodies the qualities of an effective leader, and her efforts significantly contribute to the positive environment at our school.

Don Philippe

Fleet Maintenance Supervisor

Dysart, Arizona:

Fleet Supervisor, for their exceptional contributions to creating a team-oriented atmosphere in the shop, unwavering dedication to student safety, and their strong reputation within the industry. Don has consistently demonstrated leadership by fostering an environment where collaboration, support, and communication thrive among all mechanics. This positive team atmosphere enhances productivity and ensures everyone feels valued. Don is also highly regarded in the industry as a skilled mechanic whose advice is frequently sought after by peers and industry professionals. His extensive knowledge and hands-on experience makes him an invaluable resource to both the team and the student services community. The guys in the shop are continuously fostered and when learning something new Don will use a hands on approach and complete the fix side by side. Don is very deserving of the Garage Star nomination.

Kevin Popp

Supervisor of Vehicle Operations

Frederick County Public Schools, Virginia:

The team at Frederick County Public Schools does an amazing job of keeping our fleet of buses, vans and cars up and running. They are all very helpful whenever anyone needs something. They fleet has grown so much in the last few years, yet no new additions of mechanics has been added. They have keep up on the work load and still greet with a smile and take time to help anyone that is in need. They each go above and beyond for our department. I can say they are such a pleasure to work with. I am proud to nominate Frederick County Public Schools transportation fleet for the amazing reward.

Keith Popp II

Multi-shop manager

Student Transportation of America, New Jersey:

Not only is Keith a talented mechanic, but he is also an integral part in the future of the bus transportation industry. Keith is a volunteer firefighter who fought the New York/New Jersey border fires in November 2024. He worked during the day and fought fires at night. He works closely with many local fire departments and first responders to hold evacuation drills involving school buses. One drill included an extrication drill where he flipped buses on their sides to give responders experiences that they might face on scene. Keith is also the lead diesel technology instructor at Sussex County Community College. Here, he inspires future mechanics to join the field. Being at STA for 10 years, Keith is the go-to guy for electrical issues. Other shop managers reach out to him to help them troubleshoot or diagnose an issue that they might be stumped on. With that said, Keith is an asset to his field and continues to grow with the industry.

Lynn Porter

Lead Mechanic

Coeur d’Alene School District 271, Idaho:

The Tech Team of Coeur d’Alene has individual areas of expertise to provide exceptional support. Lynn Porter, the lead mechanic, uses his 27 years of experience to direct innovation and change needed to provide the best, cost effective and quality service to the fleet of 60 school buses and additional white fleet in the school district. Porter has taken part in the Bus Roadeo and brought home regional and state trophies. He supports his granddaughter in the community’s Girl Scouts program. George Rey has 9 years’ experience with the school district and uses IT knowledge to maintain up to date technology needed in busing, has implemented software to enhance service and efficiencies for fleet maintenance, work orders and inventory. Racheal Slaughter, in her 3rd year with the school district, brings her experience in aviation mechanics to the fleet, adding a high level of precision while maintaining the fleet at optimal state and federal requirements. Slaughter’s first year with the school district, she brought home a regional trophy in the Bus Roadeo and went to state. The team soon will be implementing the first mechanic internship within the school district. Always striving to provide exceptional service with the resources they have.

Chris Privia

Mechanic

Bill’s Service, Illinois:

Chris and the team at Bill’s service in Concord, IL work on school buses for multiple school districts. They also do the warranty work for my Blue Bird School buses. They are so far away from me that I only use them if its something that my normal 3rd party mechanic or myself can’t fix but I do send at least 3 to 4 buses at a time during Christmas and spring breaks. I always call a couple months ahead to get on the schedule. I drop them off the 1st day of the break and they are always ready for pick up on the last day of the break so that I always have my buses back in time before school starts up again. Having only one spare bus, this is very critical for me. Because they already work and have worked on other school districts that run Bluebird buses, they know the folks at Central States Bus in Fenton, Mo. Chris and the secretarty Amber are always available if I have a question about something, I know that I can call them for help or advice with other issues.

Jim Radley

Maintenance

Altmar Parish Williamstown Central School District, New York

Jim works very hard to not only maintain the buses, doing services, brake jobs, and getting ready for DOT. He drives a bus route when needed, and assist me in paperwork for the district. He has worked long hours if covering school bus runs and does anything we need. He stays late to assist the afternoon dispatch in case there is a problem on bad weather days. Jim always has kind words to say about the employees and puts his best effort in as his role as the union representative for the building.

Lafayette Sanders-Dorsey

Lead Mechanic

Baltimore City Public Schools, Maryland:

Lafayette has consistently demonstrated a forward-thinking mindset and an unwavering commitment to operational excellence that has significantly enhanced our fleet performance and overall efficiency. Lafayette’s innovative approach to maintenance has led to the implementation of proactive diagnostic procedures that have reduced downtime and improved vehicle reliability. In addition to his technical expertise, Lafayette does not hesitate to support the dispatch team in transporting the students to and from school.

Curtis Schwartz

Technician In Charge

Highland/First Student, Illinois:

Curtis is a Great Shop Manager and always on top of our fleet. If a driver has an issue with a bus, either major or minor he is always willing to take a look and fix it, or if need be take the bus out of service and get a driver a spare bus. He keeps an immaculately clean garage and his personality makes things run! Overall, he is a great presence at the Highland First Student Location!

Scott Sexton

Mechanic

Southern Kern Unified School District, California:

Scott has been working with Southern Kern USD for decades, dedicating his energy and time to ensuring the school bus fleet is not only operational but also safe. Scott has been active in School Bus associations and networking groups, for example attending STN and the training sessions for many years, and has also been the focal point of the district’s transportation fleet, making sure that compliance and regulatory items are implemented, adhered to/renewed, and updated. Further, Scott has been involved in continuing education and certification throughout his career at SKUSD and has also been active to train new mechanics at the district, ensuring that the knowledge is passed to new staff members and providing mentorship. Scott is pivotal to SKUSD’s transportation program

DeMarcus Singleton

Master Mechanic

Madison Parish School District, Louisiana:

I became transportation supervisor July 1,2024. Since then, Mr. Singleton has shown great work ethics. Mr. Singleton has been with Madison Parish School District for mor than 6 years. Mr. Singleton have a very respectful way for communicating his work, and very responsible, dependable, and passionate about the transportation department here at Madison Parish School District. Being a small school district with about 25 buses in our fleet, Mr. Singleton always keep our EV as well as diesel buses up and running. He also have a enormous drive for furthering his knowledge on being a mechanic, and as a supervisor, I’m always trying my best to make it happen. Mr. Singleton always keeps me a brushed on all my buses, and makes certain that all of our scholars are being transported in a safe way to and from school. Even when the buses have to go on activities, Mr. Singleton is there early in the morning to make sure the buses are safe for the highway. I am pleased to say that With Mr. Singleton receiving this garage star, it would be a honor to him, and a great look for our schools, and small town.

Ryan Spencer

Lead Bus Mechanic

Middlebury Community Schools, Indiana:

Ryan is outstanding on maintaining our bus fleet. He keeps everyone in top working order, if you need anything he gets it right away. He strives in keeping all or our outgoing buses clean and shiny to represent our school at all extra curricular activities and sporting events. Ryan keeps the shop neat and tidy as well. Everyone in our school appreciates his friendliness and his smile when we joke around. Ryan is very involved in his church community, he shows all his strong values and beliefs in the way he works and maintaining kindness in helping everyone. He has been lead mechanic for the last five years but has several years before that working as a mechanic. Keeping the bus fleet in top shape is a lot of responsibility and we could not do it without him and Randy Shriner his assistant bus mechanic. Ryan and Randy also keep our school vehicles as well as our SRO officers cars in top working condition. We thank you!

Christopher Staples

Maintenance Superintendent

Town of Yarmouth, Maine & Yarmouth School Department, Maine:

I am writing to enthusiastically nominate Christopher Staples for his exceptional dedication and unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and operational readiness of our town’s entire vehicle fleet. Chris consistently goes above and beyond in his role, diligently maintaining and repairing our school buses to the highest safety standards. He takes immense pride in guaranteeing the secure transportation of our students to and from school and extracurricular activities. Beyond the school buses, Chris is also responsible for the mechanical upkeep of a wide range of essential town vehicles, including fire trucks, police cars, and Parks and Recreation vehicles. His expertise and proactive approach ensure that all these vital assets are always in optimal working condition. Christopher Staples commitment to safety and his tireless efforts in maintaining our town’s vehicles are truly commendable and deserve recognition.

Fleet Manager and Fleet Technicians

Charlotte County Public Schools, Florida:

Gayelynn Stonis has been fleet manager at Charlotte County Public Schools since 2021. In Her time here her team has changed the way we do things in transportation. Everything from scheduling our Bus inspections to getting her team the training to help drive students. They are always available to help. The garage team makes sure that our bike program continues to operate since we do not have funding anymore. They service the Bicycles to make sure that the students get a chance learn bicycle safety. They help transport the bicycle trailer to the schools and participate in School Career Fairs to ignite interest among younger students. They are the silent heroes of transportation.

Chris Sutton

Fleet Manager

Douglas County School District, Colorado:

The Parker Shop’s leadership, mechanics, and parts team exemplify dedication and teamwork. Their strong work ethic and willingness to go above and beyond keep our fleet running smoothly at the Parker and Highlands Ranch Shops. A truly outstanding team and wonderful group of guys. Same goes for our Castle Rock Shop. The group of guys there are a great group of guys who are always willing to dive into a project. All in all, our fleet department is a terrific group of folks that are always willing to jump into a project and get it done.

Herbert Thacker

Chief Mechanic

Lincoln County Board of Education, West Virginia:

We have a brand new crew in Lincoln County. Our chief mechanic, Herbert Thacker has only been the in his position for a little over a year and this is the first school year for our two mechanics. These guys work together to get things done. They are constantly learning through trial and error and local training sessions. They make sure our buses are safe and ready to transport our precious cargo. During this school year we have only had 5 primary defects during our state inspections. These three want to learn. I am constantly looking for training to send them to so they can enhance their mechanical skills. Any three of them would do anything for anyone. They go above and beyond for Lincoln County Schools and the safety of our buses and students.

Jon Thompson

Head Mechanic

Byron Bergen CSD, New York:

Jon is a tremendous asset to our department. He is our head mechanic, and only mechanic at the moment. He works 10+ hours a day without any complaints. Jon’s inspection record has been 100 percent for years. He not only keeps our buses running but also all the maintenance vehicles running. Jon drives our sports run and numerous times this year our actually routes. The children love it when he drives them, he is called the “Bus Doctor”. He always goes above and beyond and always with a smile on his face. I can not think of anyone more deserving and truly is a “Garage Star!”

John Warming

Mechanic/Technician

MSAD6, Maine:

John is a dedicated and hardworking professional who continuously strives for growth and excellence in his field. His commitment to advancing his skills is evident in his recent achievement of Blue Bird Tech Certification, further solidifying his expertise in school transportation maintenance and technology.As a lifelong member of the Bonny Eagle community, John not only excels in his role but also serves as a role model for others. While raising a young family, he remains an active and engaged team player, always ready to support his colleagues and improve our operations. His involvement in the state transportation association (MAPT) demonstrates his dedication to the industry beyond our immediate team. John actively seeks opportunities to learn and advance his skills.John is a natural problem solver, tackling challenges with efficiency and innovation. His ability to analyze issues and implement effective solutions makes him an invaluable asset to our team. His enthusiasm, strong work ethic, and unwavering commitment to safety and excellence make him truly deserving of this recognition.John’s contributions and leadership exemplify the qualities celebrated by this award. Thank you for your time and consideration. Key Contributions and Achievements: Dedication to Work-Life Balance: John joined our team to have more quality time with his young family and has seamlessly integrated his professional responsibilities with his personal priorities.Proactive Networking: He has actively sought out networking opportunities across various avenues, fostering robust relationships and collaborations, including developing a strong working rapport with our local dealership.Commitment to Education: John’s pursuit of continuous learning is evident. He recently became a certified Bluebird Technician, significantly enhancing his diagnostic capabilities and contributing to budget savings. Additionally, he is furthering his education with Roush to deepen his knowledge of propane engines.Community Engagement: By aligning himself with the Maine State Association for Pupil Transportation, John has played a pivotal role in facilitating the sharing of knowledge and best practices across the state.

Shop Foreman

Buncombe County Schools Transportation, North Carolina:

On September 27, 2024, Hurricane Helene devastated Buncombe County Schools, leaving widespread destruction and critical infrastructure failures in its wake. This dedicated team worked tirelessly behind the scenes to restore essential services, ensuring that the community could begin its recovery. They fueled generators and light towers, cut locks to access mountain-top communication towers, and kept radio and cell phone networks operational—critical lifelines in the aftermath of the storm. Amidst the chaos, two team members lost their homes, yet they selflessly chose to serve others rather than focus on their own losses. Their unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of students, staff, and the broader community exemplifies true leadership and sacrifice. Through their expertise, resilience, and teamwork, they played an instrumental role in bringing Buncombe County Schools and its surrounding infrastructure back online.Their dedication, in the face of both professional and personal hardship, is nothing short of heroic. This nomination recognizes their extraordinary efforts, ensuring their impact is not forgotten.

Mike Wilburn

Service Writer

Spotsylvania County Public Schools, Virginia:

Mike goes above and beyond to make sure all of our drivers are taken care of. He is very professional, always has a smile, and just a wonderful, knowledgeable person to talk to. Mike is a former bus driver, so, he understands our drivers. He makes sure the tickets are wrote accurately, and in a fast timely fashion. Our garage fleet, would not be able to run as smoothly as it does without Mike. He truly is just the best that we can ask for.

Tyler Wilson

Mechanic

Perry Local Schools in Massillon Ohio, Ohio:

Tyler came to Perry Local Schools from Canton Truck sales and service. Tyler has been with Perry for 7 years. Tyler brought with him a lot of knowledge and experience that has been a bonus for our garage. All our maintenance and repairs are done in house. This is a great savings to our district. Tyler is always a pleasure to work with and our staff has a tremendous amount of respect for him and his work ethic.

Thomas Ziak

Mechanic

Maple Heights City School District, Ohio:

Tom goes above and beyond to keep our fleet running. He is a one band man. He starts his day extra early and will stay as late as needed. Not only does he keep our fleet running, but he plows in the winter, and will driver a route if needed. Tom is very personable and always has a smile on his face. As a new Director of Transportation he has assisted me with patience, care, and overall concern. He truly is the BEST. He deserves to be recognized for his diligence and hard word. Not only does he work for the District but he is an alumni of the District and takes pride in being a Maple Mustang.