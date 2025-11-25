Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E285) This Is My Path: Washington State’s Youngest Transportation Directors

School Transportation Nation – Episode 285

By Claudia Newton

Analysis on the annual National School Bus Loading and Unloading Survey which found six students were killed by school buses over the 2024-2025 school year, a safety PSA in the works around the upcoming Super Bowl, and new plans to dismantle the Department of Education.

We are joined by the two youngest transportation directors in Washington state, Cassidy Miller (22) of Cashmere School District, also a Child Passenger Safety Technician and a 2024 STN Rising Star, and her boyfriend Bowen Mitchell (24) at Entiat School District. They discuss leadership strategies, operational insights, TSD Conference attendance and more.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



Message from Ride.

 


Message from School Radio.

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

