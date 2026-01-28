(STN Podcast E291) Fighting For Every Dollar: Transportation Funding & Education Access

We cover a harsh winter ice storm, takeaways from the 2026 NSTA Midwinter Meeting, updates to the U.S. EPA’s Clean School Bus Program and illegal passing by Waymo autonomous vehicles.

Industry consultant Tim Ammon gives tips for transportation budgeting and business efficiency while maximizing educational access for students. He will lead sessions at STN EXPO East this March in Charlotte-Concord, North Carolina.

