Thursday, January 29, 2026
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E291) Fighting For Every Dollar: Transportation Funding & Education Access

School Transportation Nation – Episode 291

By Claudia Newton

We cover a harsh winter ice storm, takeaways from the 2026 NSTA Midwinter Meeting, updates to the U.S. EPA’s Clean School Bus Program and illegal passing by Waymo autonomous vehicles.

Industry consultant Tim Ammon gives tips for transportation budgeting and business efficiency while maximizing educational access for students. He will lead sessions at STN EXPO East this March in Charlotte-Concord, North Carolina.

Read more about operations.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.


 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadioSpotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Special Reports

Whitepapers

